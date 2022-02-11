US Markets

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to February 8, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 8,624 contracts to 295,388 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              296,149     -7,722   -560,518    -11,141     71,516     10,735
ICE WTI crude               -761       -902   -102,322     -1,275     85,867     -3,561
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    295,388     -8,624   -662,840    -12,416    157,383      7,174

RBOB                      80,210       -368     27,841      1,267   -101,116      2,636
Heating oil               23,942    -10,292     72,880        643   -108,375      9,995

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              139,912      5,186     52,940      2,943  2,989,273    132,454
ICE WTI crude             11,169      4,151      6,047      1,587    709,098     40,565
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    151,081      9,337     58,987      4,530  3,698,371    173,019

RBOB                     -16,873     -2,160      9,937     -1,375    389,599     19,685
Heating oil              -14,989      1,168     26,542     -1,514    362,490      3,649
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              260,644     -8,491   -471,301     -6,687     59,157      9,201
ICE WTI crude                739     -1,371    -85,750     -1,309     76,979     -3,938
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    261,383     -9,862   -557,051     -7,996    136,136      5,263
RBOB                      80,307       -393     28,058      1,338   -100,653      2,651
Heating oil               24,038    -10,150     75,379        815   -107,813      9,888

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              102,739      2,970     48,761      3,007  2,170,681     76,946
ICE WTI crude              1,571      4,943      6,461      1,675    509,697     26,142
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    104,310      7,913     55,222      4,682  2,680,378    103,088
RBOB                     -17,555     -2,207      9,843     -1,389    386,753     19,283
Heating oil              -17,583        922     25,979     -1,475    349,618      2,235
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

