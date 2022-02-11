Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to February 8, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 8,624 contracts to 295,388 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 296,149 -7,722 -560,518 -11,141 71,516 10,735 ICE WTI crude -761 -902 -102,322 -1,275 85,867 -3,561 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 295,388 -8,624 -662,840 -12,416 157,383 7,174 RBOB 80,210 -368 27,841 1,267 -101,116 2,636 Heating oil 23,942 -10,292 72,880 643 -108,375 9,995 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 139,912 5,186 52,940 2,943 2,989,273 132,454 ICE WTI crude 11,169 4,151 6,047 1,587 709,098 40,565 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 151,081 9,337 58,987 4,530 3,698,371 173,019 RBOB -16,873 -2,160 9,937 -1,375 389,599 19,685 Heating oil -14,989 1,168 26,542 -1,514 362,490 3,649 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 260,644 -8,491 -471,301 -6,687 59,157 9,201 ICE WTI crude 739 -1,371 -85,750 -1,309 76,979 -3,938 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 261,383 -9,862 -557,051 -7,996 136,136 5,263 RBOB 80,307 -393 28,058 1,338 -100,653 2,651 Heating oil 24,038 -10,150 75,379 815 -107,813 9,888 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 102,739 2,970 48,761 3,007 2,170,681 76,946 ICE WTI crude 1,571 4,943 6,461 1,675 509,697 26,142 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 104,310 7,913 55,222 4,682 2,680,378 103,088 RBOB -17,555 -2,207 9,843 -1,389 386,753 19,283 Heating oil -17,583 922 25,979 -1,475 349,618 2,235 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

