Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to December 5, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 14,372 contracts to 47,698 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 87,552 -10,584 -377,890 437 139,912 5,703 ICE WTI crude -39,854 -3,788 -45,164 154 47,337 -10,329 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 47,698 -14,372 -423,054 591 187,249 -4,626 RBOB 65,489 -840 15,105 7,200 -92,237 -9,567 Heating oil 28,972 -7,203 44,297 121 -96,487 6,405 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 118,105 846 32,320 3,597 2,138,521 85,745 ICE WTI crude 42,775 16,388 -5,094 -2,426 730,237 12,540 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 160,880 17,234 27,226 1,171 2,868,758 98,285 RBOB 2,753 2,939 8,890 269 341,560 -2,591 Heating oil 3,431 2,382 19,787 -1,705 312,370 3,923 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 62,777 -15,539 -314,766 5,357 120,140 6,796 ICE WTI crude -41,875 -4,000 -42,257 -717 46,012 -7,096 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 20,902 -19,539 -357,023 4,640 166,152 -300 RBOB 65,489 -840 15,081 7,113 -92,260 -9,547 Heating oil 28,644 -7,286 44,328 136 -96,267 6,216 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 106,213 1,358 25,636 2,028 1,650,437 86,700 ICE WTI crude 42,898 14,376 -4,778 -2,563 594,106 6,453 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 149,111 15,734 20,858 -535 2,244,543 93,153 RBOB 2,753 2,939 8,937 335 341,351 -2,622 Heating oil 4,151 2,732 19,144 -1,798 307,563 4,116 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.