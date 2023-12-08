News & Insights

US Markets

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 08, 2023 — 03:29 pm EST

Written by Reuters -> 

    Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to December 5, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 14,372 contracts to 47,698 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude               87,552    -10,584   -377,890        437    139,912      5,703
ICE WTI crude            -39,854     -3,788    -45,164        154     47,337    -10,329
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     47,698    -14,372   -423,054        591    187,249     -4,626

RBOB                      65,489       -840     15,105      7,200    -92,237     -9,567
Heating oil               28,972     -7,203     44,297        121    -96,487      6,405

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              118,105        846     32,320      3,597  2,138,521     85,745
ICE WTI crude             42,775     16,388     -5,094     -2,426    730,237     12,540
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    160,880     17,234     27,226      1,171  2,868,758     98,285

RBOB                       2,753      2,939      8,890        269    341,560     -2,591
Heating oil                3,431      2,382     19,787     -1,705    312,370      3,923
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude               62,777    -15,539   -314,766      5,357    120,140      6,796
ICE WTI crude            -41,875     -4,000    -42,257       -717     46,012     -7,096
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     20,902    -19,539   -357,023      4,640    166,152       -300
RBOB                      65,489       -840     15,081      7,113    -92,260     -9,547
Heating oil               28,644     -7,286     44,328        136    -96,267      6,216

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              106,213      1,358     25,636      2,028  1,650,437     86,700
ICE WTI crude             42,898     14,376     -4,778     -2,563    594,106      6,453
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    149,111     15,734     20,858       -535  2,244,543     93,153
RBOB                       2,753      2,939      8,937        335    341,351     -2,622
Heating oil                4,151      2,732     19,144     -1,798    307,563      4,116
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.