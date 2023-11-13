Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to November 7, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 27,944 contracts to 89,858 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 135,553 -17,922 -391,724 21,637 80,693 16,545 ICE WTI crude -45,695 -10,022 -42,171 -11,060 56,977 12,033 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 89,858 -27,944 -433,895 10,577 137,670 28,578 RBOB 42,468 2,940 18,432 -1,412 -71,355 -1,484 Heating oil 28,486 -3,637 39,153 568 -91,417 447 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 126,159 -15,911 49,319 -4,349 2,323,775 72,532 ICE WTI crude 30,234 6,371 656 2,679 769,662 6,390 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 156,393 -9,540 49,975 -1,670 3,093,437 78,922 RBOB 1,509 -467 8,945 422 317,875 2,930 Heating oil 272 632 23,506 1,990 313,514 6,545 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 111,309 -24,755 -323,441 17,523 46,727 14,530 ICE WTI crude -44,972 -8,930 -31,236 -13,856 51,556 11,439 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 66,337 -33,685 -354,677 3,667 98,283 25,969 RBOB 42,468 2,940 18,540 -1,345 -71,400 -1,521 Heating oil 28,031 -3,406 39,385 388 -90,991 133 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 124,661 -1,533 40,744 -5,765 1,688,562 17,307 ICE WTI crude 23,427 8,657 1,225 2,690 596,499 7,388 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 148,088 7,124 41,969 -3,075 2,285,061 24,695 RBOB 1,509 -467 8,883 393 317,633 2,815 Heating oil 967 1,013 22,608 1,872 306,918 6,990 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

