News & Insights

US Markets

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 13, 2023 — 03:29 pm EST

Written by Reuters -> 

    Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to November 7, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday.
The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 27,944 contracts to 89,858 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              135,553    -17,922   -391,724     21,637     80,693     16,545
ICE WTI crude            -45,695    -10,022    -42,171    -11,060     56,977     12,033
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     89,858    -27,944   -433,895     10,577    137,670     28,578

RBOB                      42,468      2,940     18,432     -1,412    -71,355     -1,484
Heating oil               28,486     -3,637     39,153        568    -91,417        447

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              126,159    -15,911     49,319     -4,349  2,323,775     72,532
ICE WTI crude             30,234      6,371        656      2,679    769,662      6,390
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    156,393     -9,540     49,975     -1,670  3,093,437     78,922

RBOB                       1,509       -467      8,945        422    317,875      2,930
Heating oil                  272        632     23,506      1,990    313,514      6,545
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              111,309    -24,755   -323,441     17,523     46,727     14,530
ICE WTI crude            -44,972     -8,930    -31,236    -13,856     51,556     11,439
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     66,337    -33,685   -354,677      3,667     98,283     25,969
RBOB                      42,468      2,940     18,540     -1,345    -71,400     -1,521
Heating oil               28,031     -3,406     39,385        388    -90,991        133

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              124,661     -1,533     40,744     -5,765  1,688,562     17,307
ICE WTI crude             23,427      8,657      1,225      2,690    596,499      7,388
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    148,088      7,124     41,969     -3,075  2,285,061     24,695
RBOB                       1,509       -467      8,883        393    317,633      2,815
Heating oil                  967      1,013     22,608      1,872    306,918      6,990
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.