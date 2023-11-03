Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to October 31, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 61,689 contracts to 117,800 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 153,474 -60,795 -413,361 22,400 64,148 14,215 ICE WTI crude -35,674 -894 -31,112 -5,031 44,945 25,338 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 117,800 -61,689 -444,473 17,369 109,093 39,553 RBOB 39,528 10,156 19,844 -6,078 -69,871 -3,177 Heating oil 32,124 -495 38,586 1,115 -91,864 -1,442 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 142,071 16,904 53,668 7,276 2,251,243 48,313 ICE WTI crude 23,863 -17,757 -2,023 -1,656 763,272 15,955 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 165,934 -853 51,645 5,620 3,014,515 64,268 RBOB 1,976 -715 8,523 -187 314,944 -15,850 Heating oil -359 -403 21,515 1,225 306,970 -23,894 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 136,064 -59,912 -340,964 19,671 32,197 12,520 ICE WTI crude -36,042 1,093 -17,380 -4,840 40,117 25,615 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 100,022 -58,819 -358,344 14,831 72,314 38,135 RBOB 39,528 10,080 19,885 -5,902 -69,879 -3,160 Heating oil 31,437 -308 38,997 859 -91,124 -1,515 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 126,194 21,405 46,509 6,316 1,671,255 43,211 ICE WTI crude 14,770 -20,333 -1,465 -1,535 589,111 10,641 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 140,964 1,072 45,044 4,781 2,260,366 53,852 RBOB 1,976 -741 8,490 -277 314,818 -15,246 Heating oil -46 -289 20,736 1,253 299,928 -22,863 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

