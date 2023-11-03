News & Insights

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

    Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to October 31, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 61,689 contracts to 117,800 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              153,474    -60,795   -413,361     22,400     64,148     14,215
ICE WTI crude            -35,674       -894    -31,112     -5,031     44,945     25,338
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    117,800    -61,689   -444,473     17,369    109,093     39,553

RBOB                      39,528     10,156     19,844     -6,078    -69,871     -3,177
Heating oil               32,124       -495     38,586      1,115    -91,864     -1,442

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              142,071     16,904     53,668      7,276  2,251,243     48,313
ICE WTI crude             23,863    -17,757     -2,023     -1,656    763,272     15,955
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    165,934       -853     51,645      5,620  3,014,515     64,268

RBOB                       1,976       -715      8,523       -187    314,944    -15,850
Heating oil                 -359       -403     21,515      1,225    306,970    -23,894
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              136,064    -59,912   -340,964     19,671     32,197     12,520
ICE WTI crude            -36,042      1,093    -17,380     -4,840     40,117     25,615
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    100,022    -58,819   -358,344     14,831     72,314     38,135
RBOB                      39,528     10,080     19,885     -5,902    -69,879     -3,160
Heating oil               31,437       -308     38,997        859    -91,124     -1,515

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              126,194     21,405     46,509      6,316  1,671,255     43,211
ICE WTI crude             14,770    -20,333     -1,465     -1,535    589,111     10,641
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    140,964      1,072     45,044      4,781  2,260,366     53,852
RBOB                       1,976       -741      8,490       -277    314,818    -15,246
Heating oil                  -46       -289     20,736      1,253    299,928    -22,863
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

