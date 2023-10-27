News & Insights

US Markets

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

October 27, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to October 24, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 3,862 contracts to 179,489 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              214,269     -6,603   -435,761      1,653     49,932       -946
ICE WTI crude            -34,780      2,741    -26,081      4,107     19,607    -10,268
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    179,489     -3,862   -461,842      5,760     69,539    -11,214

RBOB                      29,372      3,408     25,921     -1,214    -66,694     -2,864
Heating oil               32,619     -4,030     37,470      1,588    -90,423      3,281

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              125,167     -1,463     46,393      7,358  2,202,930    -31,243
ICE WTI crude             41,621      1,845       -367      1,576    747,317    -19,465
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    166,788        382     46,026      8,934  2,950,247    -50,708

RBOB                       2,691     -2,596      8,710      3,266    330,794     -2,958
Heating oil                   44        567     20,289     -1,405    330,864    -11,180
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              195,976     -7,168   -360,635      1,938     19,677     -2,346
ICE WTI crude            -37,135      2,180    -12,540      6,534     14,502    -10,997
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    158,841     -4,988   -373,175      8,472     34,179    -13,343
RBOB                      29,448      3,411     25,787     -1,243    -66,719     -2,836
Heating oil               31,745     -3,842     38,138      1,451    -89,609      3,222

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              104,789      1,545     40,193      6,031  1,628,044    -26,124
ICE WTI crude             35,103      1,082         70      1,201    578,470    -23,517
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    139,892      2,627     40,263      7,232  2,206,514    -49,641
RBOB                       2,717     -2,685      8,767      3,353    330,064     -2,928
Heating oil                  243        647     19,483     -1,478    322,791    -10,660
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.