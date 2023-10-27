Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to October 24, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 3,862 contracts to 179,489 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 214,269 -6,603 -435,761 1,653 49,932 -946 ICE WTI crude -34,780 2,741 -26,081 4,107 19,607 -10,268 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 179,489 -3,862 -461,842 5,760 69,539 -11,214 RBOB 29,372 3,408 25,921 -1,214 -66,694 -2,864 Heating oil 32,619 -4,030 37,470 1,588 -90,423 3,281 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 125,167 -1,463 46,393 7,358 2,202,930 -31,243 ICE WTI crude 41,621 1,845 -367 1,576 747,317 -19,465 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 166,788 382 46,026 8,934 2,950,247 -50,708 RBOB 2,691 -2,596 8,710 3,266 330,794 -2,958 Heating oil 44 567 20,289 -1,405 330,864 -11,180 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 195,976 -7,168 -360,635 1,938 19,677 -2,346 ICE WTI crude -37,135 2,180 -12,540 6,534 14,502 -10,997 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 158,841 -4,988 -373,175 8,472 34,179 -13,343 RBOB 29,448 3,411 25,787 -1,243 -66,719 -2,836 Heating oil 31,745 -3,842 38,138 1,451 -89,609 3,222 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 104,789 1,545 40,193 6,031 1,628,044 -26,124 ICE WTI crude 35,103 1,082 70 1,201 578,470 -23,517 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 139,892 2,627 40,263 7,232 2,206,514 -49,641 RBOB 2,717 -2,685 8,767 3,353 330,064 -2,928 Heating oil 243 647 19,483 -1,478 322,791 -10,660 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

