Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to January 25, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 19,919 contracts to 297,397 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 297,442 -14,154 -556,093 1,448 59,480 447 ICE WTI crude -45 -5,765 -98,536 1,763 88,655 7,396 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 297,397 -19,919 -654,629 3,211 148,135 7,843 RBOB 75,284 -843 31,235 1,043 -99,273 -1,037 Heating oil 31,886 4,485 70,394 1,043 -114,449 -1,904 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 147,078 5,600 52,094 6,659 2,816,309 70,982 ICE WTI crude 6,921 -5,488 3,005 2,094 650,468 6,692 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 153,999 112 55,099 8,753 3,466,777 77,674 RBOB -15,037 -285 7,791 1,121 367,393 -1,150 Heating oil -11,541 -1,501 23,710 -2,123 373,697 -6,410 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 263,854 -15,657 -473,399 6,251 52,753 155 ICE WTI crude 1,672 -4,327 -81,897 1,910 80,410 6,203 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 265,526 -19,984 -555,296 8,161 133,163 6,358 RBOB 75,443 -824 31,205 1,132 -98,400 -1,062 Heating oil 31,839 4,513 72,182 838 -113,141 -1,862 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 109,561 3,291 47,231 5,960 2,095,994 36,430 ICE WTI crude -3,565 -5,834 3,380 2,048 478,752 -4,326 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 105,996 -2,543 50,611 8,008 2,574,746 32,104 RBOB -15,838 -360 7,590 1,114 364,212 -1,353 Heating oil -13,839 -1,340 22,959 -2,149 360,969 -6,717 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.