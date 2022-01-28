US Markets

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to January 25, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. 

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 19,919 contracts to 297,397 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              297,442    -14,154   -556,093      1,448     59,480        447
ICE WTI crude                -45     -5,765    -98,536      1,763     88,655      7,396
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    297,397    -19,919   -654,629      3,211    148,135      7,843

RBOB                      75,284       -843     31,235      1,043    -99,273     -1,037
Heating oil               31,886      4,485     70,394      1,043   -114,449     -1,904

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              147,078      5,600     52,094      6,659  2,816,309     70,982
ICE WTI crude              6,921     -5,488      3,005      2,094    650,468      6,692
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    153,999        112     55,099      8,753  3,466,777     77,674

RBOB                     -15,037       -285      7,791      1,121    367,393     -1,150
Heating oil              -11,541     -1,501     23,710     -2,123    373,697     -6,410
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              263,854    -15,657   -473,399      6,251     52,753        155
ICE WTI crude              1,672     -4,327    -81,897      1,910     80,410      6,203
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    265,526    -19,984   -555,296      8,161    133,163      6,358
RBOB                      75,443       -824     31,205      1,132    -98,400     -1,062
Heating oil               31,839      4,513     72,182        838   -113,141     -1,862

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              109,561      3,291     47,231      5,960  2,095,994     36,430
ICE WTI crude             -3,565     -5,834      3,380      2,048    478,752     -4,326
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    105,996     -2,543     50,611      8,008  2,574,746     32,104
RBOB                     -15,838       -360      7,590      1,114    364,212     -1,353
Heating oil              -13,839     -1,340     22,959     -2,149    360,969     -6,717
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

