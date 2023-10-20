Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

News & Insights

October 20, 2023

    Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to October 17, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 56,850 contracts to 183,351 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              220,872    -48,035   -437,415      5,059     50,879      9,275
ICE WTI crude            -37,521     -8,815    -30,188     -3,238     29,875     41,797
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    183,351    -56,850   -467,603      1,821     80,754     51,072

RBOB                      25,964     -7,056     27,136     -1,350    -63,831      6,315
Heating oil               36,649      4,204     35,882      4,199    -93,702        -38

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              126,630     41,208     39,034     -7,507  2,234,173   -147,383
ICE WTI crude             39,777    -27,320     -1,943     -2,424    766,783    -20,826
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    166,407     13,888     37,091     -9,931  3,000,956   -168,209

RBOB                       5,287      2,097      5,445         -6    333,751     29,299
Heating oil                 -523     -2,992     21,694     -5,373    342,044      4,350
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              203,144    -51,400   -362,573     12,914     22,023      9,546
ICE WTI crude            -39,315     -8,780    -19,074      3,191     25,499     41,687
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    163,829    -60,180   -381,647     16,105     47,522     51,233
RBOB                      26,037     -7,028     27,030     -1,349    -63,883      6,302
Heating oil               35,587      3,895     36,687      4,463    -92,831        218

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              103,244     35,814     34,162     -6,874  1,654,168    -99,146
ICE WTI crude             34,021    -33,691     -1,131     -2,407    601,987     -5,681
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    137,265      2,123     33,031     -9,281  2,256,155   -104,827
RBOB                       5,402      2,119      5,414        -44    332,992     29,256
Heating oil                 -404     -3,238     20,961     -5,338    333,451      3,011
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

