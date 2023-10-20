Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to October 17, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 56,850 contracts to 183,351 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 220,872 -48,035 -437,415 5,059 50,879 9,275 ICE WTI crude -37,521 -8,815 -30,188 -3,238 29,875 41,797 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 183,351 -56,850 -467,603 1,821 80,754 51,072 RBOB 25,964 -7,056 27,136 -1,350 -63,831 6,315 Heating oil 36,649 4,204 35,882 4,199 -93,702 -38 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 126,630 41,208 39,034 -7,507 2,234,173 -147,383 ICE WTI crude 39,777 -27,320 -1,943 -2,424 766,783 -20,826 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 166,407 13,888 37,091 -9,931 3,000,956 -168,209 RBOB 5,287 2,097 5,445 -6 333,751 29,299 Heating oil -523 -2,992 21,694 -5,373 342,044 4,350 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 203,144 -51,400 -362,573 12,914 22,023 9,546 ICE WTI crude -39,315 -8,780 -19,074 3,191 25,499 41,687 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 163,829 -60,180 -381,647 16,105 47,522 51,233 RBOB 26,037 -7,028 27,030 -1,349 -63,883 6,302 Heating oil 35,587 3,895 36,687 4,463 -92,831 218 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 103,244 35,814 34,162 -6,874 1,654,168 -99,146 ICE WTI crude 34,021 -33,691 -1,131 -2,407 601,987 -5,681 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 137,265 2,123 33,031 -9,281 2,256,155 -104,827 RBOB 5,402 2,119 5,414 -44 332,992 29,256 Heating oil -404 -3,238 20,961 -5,338 333,451 3,011 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

