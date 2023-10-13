Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to October 10, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 39,556 contracts to 240,204 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 268,908 -37,754 -442,474 8,087 41,604 11,708 ICE WTI crude -28,704 -1,802 -26,950 -2,117 -11,921 9,138 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 240,204 -39,556 -469,424 5,970 29,683 20,846 RBOB 33,021 -15,415 28,487 6,262 -70,146 3,324 Heating oil 32,445 -7,222 31,683 1,906 -93,665 3,781 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 85,422 6,332 46,541 11,626 2,381,556 11,210 ICE WTI crude 67,096 -5,016 480 -204 787,609 16,631 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 152,518 1,316 47,021 11,422 3,169,165 27,841 RBOB 3,189 8,227 5,450 -2,398 304,452 -675 Heating oil 2,469 2,693 27,068 -1,158 337,694 -467 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 254,544 -38,691 -375,487 8,200 12,477 10,736 ICE WTI crude -30,535 -3,148 -22,265 -2,165 -16,188 10,449 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 224,009 -41,839 -397,752 6,035 -3,711 21,185 RBOB 33,065 -15,446 28,379 6,242 -70,185 3,348 Heating oil 31,692 -7,466 32,224 2,016 -93,049 3,507 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 67,430 11,105 41,036 8,650 1,753,314 -34,181 ICE WTI crude 67,712 -4,889 1,276 -247 607,668 7,988 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 135,142 6,216 42,312 8,403 2,360,982 -26,193 RBOB 3,283 8,329 5,458 -2,473 303,736 -795 Heating oil 2,834 3,046 26,299 -1,103 330,440 -385 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

