Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 13, 2023 — 03:30 pm EDT

Reuters 

    Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to October 10, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 39,556 contracts to 240,204 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              268,908    -37,754   -442,474      8,087     41,604     11,708
ICE WTI crude            -28,704     -1,802    -26,950     -2,117    -11,921      9,138
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    240,204    -39,556   -469,424      5,970     29,683     20,846

RBOB                      33,021    -15,415     28,487      6,262    -70,146      3,324
Heating oil               32,445     -7,222     31,683      1,906    -93,665      3,781

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               85,422      6,332     46,541     11,626  2,381,556     11,210
ICE WTI crude             67,096     -5,016        480       -204    787,609     16,631
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    152,518      1,316     47,021     11,422  3,169,165     27,841

RBOB                       3,189      8,227      5,450     -2,398    304,452       -675
Heating oil                2,469      2,693     27,068     -1,158    337,694       -467
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              254,544    -38,691   -375,487      8,200     12,477     10,736
ICE WTI crude            -30,535     -3,148    -22,265     -2,165    -16,188     10,449
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    224,009    -41,839   -397,752      6,035     -3,711     21,185
RBOB                      33,065    -15,446     28,379      6,242    -70,185      3,348
Heating oil               31,692     -7,466     32,224      2,016    -93,049      3,507

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               67,430     11,105     41,036      8,650  1,753,314    -34,181
ICE WTI crude             67,712     -4,889      1,276       -247    607,668      7,988
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    135,142      6,216     42,312      8,403  2,360,982    -26,193
RBOB                       3,283      8,329      5,458     -2,473    303,736       -795
Heating oil                2,834      3,046     26,299     -1,103    330,440       -385
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

