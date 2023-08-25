Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to August 22, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 16,102 contracts to 133,834 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 161,875 -16,944 -338,983 -4,730 44,808 16,869 ICE WTI crude -28,041 842 -20,560 -2,253 -9,404 -475 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 133,834 -16,102 -359,543 -6,983 35,404 16,394 RBOB 72,107 -2,066 16,829 -3,183 -91,928 -2,917 Heating oil 38,479 5,612 34,731 -1,477 -101,819 -6,564 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 107,110 8,683 25,190 -3,877 2,072,191 -168,943 ICE WTI crude 56,442 2,135 1,562 -248 695,927 -20,009 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 163,552 10,818 26,752 -4,125 2,768,118 -188,952 RBOB -10,633 4,885 13,625 3,280 377,598 -936 Heating oil 3,148 4,231 25,462 -1,803 340,729 1,283 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 144,208 -29,634 -282,682 1,199 26,341 12,561 ICE WTI crude -27,679 822 -8,334 2,195 -14,346 1,282 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 116,529 -28,812 -291,016 3,394 11,995 13,843 RBOB 72,275 -2,090 17,099 -3,127 -91,928 -2,956 Heating oil 38,066 5,373 34,714 -1,225 -100,589 -6,469 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 90,163 21,897 21,970 -6,023 1,623,347 -79,419 ICE WTI crude 48,349 -4,397 2,010 98 563,454 6,655 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 138,512 17,500 23,980 -5,925 2,186,801 -72,764 RBOB -11,049 4,890 13,603 3,283 375,490 -907 Heating oil 3,120 4,136 24,689 -1,815 333,182 470 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

