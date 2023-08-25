Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

News & Insights

    Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to August 22, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 16,102 contracts to 133,834 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              161,875    -16,944   -338,983     -4,730     44,808     16,869
ICE WTI crude            -28,041        842    -20,560     -2,253     -9,404       -475
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    133,834    -16,102   -359,543     -6,983     35,404     16,394

RBOB                      72,107     -2,066     16,829     -3,183    -91,928     -2,917
Heating oil               38,479      5,612     34,731     -1,477   -101,819     -6,564

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              107,110      8,683     25,190     -3,877  2,072,191   -168,943
ICE WTI crude             56,442      2,135      1,562       -248    695,927    -20,009
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    163,552     10,818     26,752     -4,125  2,768,118   -188,952

RBOB                     -10,633      4,885     13,625      3,280    377,598       -936
Heating oil                3,148      4,231     25,462     -1,803    340,729      1,283
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              144,208    -29,634   -282,682      1,199     26,341     12,561
ICE WTI crude            -27,679        822     -8,334      2,195    -14,346      1,282
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    116,529    -28,812   -291,016      3,394     11,995     13,843
RBOB                      72,275     -2,090     17,099     -3,127    -91,928     -2,956
Heating oil               38,066      5,373     34,714     -1,225   -100,589     -6,469

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               90,163     21,897     21,970     -6,023  1,623,347    -79,419
ICE WTI crude             48,349     -4,397      2,010         98    563,454      6,655
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    138,512     17,500     23,980     -5,925  2,186,801    -72,764
RBOB                     -11,049      4,890     13,603      3,283    375,490       -907
Heating oil                3,120      4,136     24,689     -1,815    333,182        470
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

