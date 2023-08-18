Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to August 15, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 28,752 contracts to 149,939 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 178,820 -31,339 -334,253 4,105 27,939 6,635 ICE WTI crude -28,881 2,587 -18,307 1,972 -8,928 5,779 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 149,939 -28,752 -352,560 6,077 19,011 12,414 RBOB 74,173 5,503 20,012 -1,203 -89,011 -3,082 Heating oil 32,867 -657 36,208 -2,437 -95,256 1,989 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 98,428 14,667 29,067 5,932 2,241,134 -6,224 ICE WTI crude 54,308 -9,139 1,810 -1,200 715,936 33,473 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 152,736 5,528 30,877 4,732 2,957,070 27,249 RBOB -15,518 872 10,345 -2,089 378,534 11,176 Heating oil -1,083 1,374 27,264 -269 339,446 8,175 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 173,842 -31,533 -283,881 2,007 13,780 6,230 ICE WTI crude -28,501 2,594 -10,529 -2,272 -15,628 6,590 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 145,341 -28,939 -294,410 -265 -1,848 12,820 RBOB 74,365 5,576 20,226 -1,205 -88,972 -3,115 Heating oil 32,693 -345 35,939 -2,688 -94,120 2,023 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 68,266 17,713 27,993 5,583 1,702,766 -945 ICE WTI crude 52,746 -5,677 1,912 -1,235 556,799 28,900 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 121,012 12,036 29,905 4,348 2,259,565 27,955 RBOB -15,939 881 10,320 -2,137 376,397 11,181 Heating oil -1,016 1,141 26,504 -131 332,712 7,778 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

