Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

August 18, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

    Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to August 15, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 28,752 contracts to 149,939 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              178,820    -31,339   -334,253      4,105     27,939      6,635
ICE WTI crude            -28,881      2,587    -18,307      1,972     -8,928      5,779
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    149,939    -28,752   -352,560      6,077     19,011     12,414

RBOB                      74,173      5,503     20,012     -1,203    -89,011     -3,082
Heating oil               32,867       -657     36,208     -2,437    -95,256      1,989

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               98,428     14,667     29,067      5,932  2,241,134     -6,224
ICE WTI crude             54,308     -9,139      1,810     -1,200    715,936     33,473
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    152,736      5,528     30,877      4,732  2,957,070     27,249

RBOB                     -15,518        872     10,345     -2,089    378,534     11,176
Heating oil               -1,083      1,374     27,264       -269    339,446      8,175
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              173,842    -31,533   -283,881      2,007     13,780      6,230
ICE WTI crude            -28,501      2,594    -10,529     -2,272    -15,628      6,590
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    145,341    -28,939   -294,410       -265     -1,848     12,820
RBOB                      74,365      5,576     20,226     -1,205    -88,972     -3,115
Heating oil               32,693       -345     35,939     -2,688    -94,120      2,023

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               68,266     17,713     27,993      5,583  1,702,766       -945
ICE WTI crude             52,746     -5,677      1,912     -1,235    556,799     28,900
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    121,012     12,036     29,905      4,348  2,259,565     27,955
RBOB                     -15,939        881     10,320     -2,137    376,397     11,181
Heating oil               -1,016      1,141     26,504       -131    332,712      7,778
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

