Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to August 8, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 1,905 contracts to 178,688 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 210,158 4,199 -338,357 -4,977 21,304 -6,668 ICE WTI crude -31,470 -6,104 -20,279 -600 -14,707 9,528 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 178,688 -1,905 -358,636 -5,577 6,597 2,860 RBOB 68,670 -8,993 21,214 5,193 -85,930 3,478 Heating oil 33,523 5,092 38,645 -1,389 -97,245 -6,653 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 83,760 9,770 23,134 -2,323 2,247,358 -7,445 ICE WTI crude 63,446 -2,395 3,009 -428 682,463 20,556 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 147,206 7,375 26,143 -2,751 2,929,821 13,111 RBOB -16,389 -1,377 12,435 1,700 367,358 -1,402 Heating oil -2,457 2,152 27,533 798 331,271 -2,303 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 205,375 6,440 -285,888 -6,171 7,550 -4,928 ICE WTI crude -31,095 -5,455 -8,257 -2,676 -22,218 10,707 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 174,280 985 -294,145 -8,847 -14,668 5,779 RBOB 68,789 -8,945 21,431 5,132 -85,857 3,526 Heating oil 33,038 4,688 38,627 -1,206 -96,143 -6,225 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 50,553 7,629 22,410 -2,970 1,703,711 -48,361 ICE WTI crude 58,423 -2,303 3,147 -273 527,899 6,885 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 108,976 5,326 25,557 -3,243 2,231,610 -41,476 RBOB -16,820 -1,395 12,457 1,682 365,216 -1,335 Heating oil -2,157 2,124 26,635 619 324,934 -3,469 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

