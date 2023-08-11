News & Insights

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

August 11, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

    Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to August 8, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 1,905 contracts to 178,688 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              210,158      4,199   -338,357     -4,977     21,304     -6,668
ICE WTI crude            -31,470     -6,104    -20,279       -600    -14,707      9,528
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    178,688     -1,905   -358,636     -5,577      6,597      2,860

RBOB                      68,670     -8,993     21,214      5,193    -85,930      3,478
Heating oil               33,523      5,092     38,645     -1,389    -97,245     -6,653

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               83,760      9,770     23,134     -2,323  2,247,358     -7,445
ICE WTI crude             63,446     -2,395      3,009       -428    682,463     20,556
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    147,206      7,375     26,143     -2,751  2,929,821     13,111

RBOB                     -16,389     -1,377     12,435      1,700    367,358     -1,402
Heating oil               -2,457      2,152     27,533        798    331,271     -2,303
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              205,375      6,440   -285,888     -6,171      7,550     -4,928
ICE WTI crude            -31,095     -5,455     -8,257     -2,676    -22,218     10,707
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    174,280        985   -294,145     -8,847    -14,668      5,779
RBOB                      68,789     -8,945     21,431      5,132    -85,857      3,526
Heating oil               33,038      4,688     38,627     -1,206    -96,143     -6,225

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               50,553      7,629     22,410     -2,970  1,703,711    -48,361
ICE WTI crude             58,423     -2,303      3,147       -273    527,899      6,885
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    108,976      5,326     25,557     -3,243  2,231,610    -41,476
RBOB                     -16,820     -1,395     12,457      1,682    365,216     -1,335
Heating oil               -2,157      2,124     26,635        619    324,934     -3,469
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

