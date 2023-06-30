Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to June 27, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 32,553 contracts to 45,509 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 71,543 -35,256 -282,522 9,822 78,360 9,686 ICE WTI crude -26,034 2,703 -29,045 -6,675 -10,154 7,505 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 45,509 -32,553 -311,567 3,147 68,206 17,191 RBOB 48,599 -6,686 18,462 852 -74,671 1,220 Heating oil 16,820 6,455 40,396 800 -78,344 -9,506 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 98,576 9,538 34,044 6,209 2,302,342 33,482 ICE WTI crude 65,798 -4,423 -564 889 623,236 20,244 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 164,374 5,115 33,480 7,098 2,925,578 53,726 RBOB -1,164 2,145 8,774 2,470 332,485 -6,269 Heating oil 7,359 1,181 13,770 1,070 299,076 -14,533 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 56,220 -35,522 -221,619 13,837 54,961 9,423 ICE WTI crude -25,752 2,083 -8,060 -2,182 -12,721 6,894 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 30,468 -33,439 -229,679 11,655 42,240 16,317 RBOB 48,597 -6,543 18,695 837 -75,114 1,076 Heating oil 16,811 6,446 40,400 348 -78,028 -9,480 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 82,168 7,433 28,270 4,829 1,865,745 18,929 ICE WTI crude 46,856 -7,719 -323 924 512,855 17,792 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 129,024 -286 27,947 5,753 2,378,600 36,721 RBOB -917 2,129 8,739 2,501 331,288 -6,159 Heating oil 7,289 1,554 13,528 1,132 296,513 -13,784 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.