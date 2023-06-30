News & Insights

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

June 30, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to June 27, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 32,553 contracts to 45,509 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude               71,543    -35,256   -282,522      9,822     78,360      9,686
ICE WTI crude            -26,034      2,703    -29,045     -6,675    -10,154      7,505
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     45,509    -32,553   -311,567      3,147     68,206     17,191

RBOB                      48,599     -6,686     18,462        852    -74,671      1,220
Heating oil               16,820      6,455     40,396        800    -78,344     -9,506

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               98,576      9,538     34,044      6,209  2,302,342     33,482
ICE WTI crude             65,798     -4,423       -564        889    623,236     20,244
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    164,374      5,115     33,480      7,098  2,925,578     53,726

RBOB                      -1,164      2,145      8,774      2,470    332,485     -6,269
Heating oil                7,359      1,181     13,770      1,070    299,076    -14,533
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude               56,220    -35,522   -221,619     13,837     54,961      9,423
ICE WTI crude            -25,752      2,083     -8,060     -2,182    -12,721      6,894
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     30,468    -33,439   -229,679     11,655     42,240     16,317
RBOB                      48,597     -6,543     18,695        837    -75,114      1,076
Heating oil               16,811      6,446     40,400        348    -78,028     -9,480

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               82,168      7,433     28,270      4,829  1,865,745     18,929
ICE WTI crude             46,856     -7,719       -323        924    512,855     17,792
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    129,024       -286     27,947      5,753  2,378,600     36,721
RBOB                        -917      2,129      8,739      2,501    331,288     -6,159
Heating oil                7,289      1,554     13,528      1,132    296,513    -13,784
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
