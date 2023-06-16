Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

News & Insights

June 16, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

    Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to June 13, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 13,191 contracts to 73,273 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              104,224    -15,200   -287,057      8,641     64,100      1,854
ICE WTI crude            -30,951      2,009    -33,368        991     -1,222    -10,899
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     73,273    -13,191   -320,425      9,632     62,878     -9,045

RBOB                      56,898      3,734     19,849       -741    -76,933     -4,727
Heating oil               14,242       -578     39,657     -1,518    -71,129       -545

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               84,125      1,019     34,606      3,686  2,375,127    -71,469
ICE WTI crude             65,052      7,532        488        366    641,910     -2,418
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    149,177      8,551     35,094      4,052  3,017,037    -73,887

RBOB                      -4,761      1,715      4,949         20    340,409     -8,165
Heating oil                7,105        342     10,126      2,300    332,054     21,367
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude               71,044    -10,310   -220,545     11,738     36,273      2,367
ICE WTI crude            -31,476      1,846    -14,365      6,307     -2,695    -10,843
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     39,568     -8,464   -234,910     18,045     33,578     -8,476
RBOB                      56,767      3,752     20,125       -694    -77,273     -4,803
Heating oil               14,242       -578     40,103     -1,425    -70,919       -556

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               84,030     -7,058     29,198      3,263  1,886,782    -64,846
ICE WTI crude             47,613      2,204        923        486    525,534     -3,463
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    131,643     -4,854     30,121      3,749  2,412,316    -68,309
RBOB                      -4,517      1,757      4,898        -12    339,122     -8,245
Heating oil                6,741        284      9,833      2,275    328,892     21,342
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

