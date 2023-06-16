Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to June 13, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 13,191 contracts to 73,273 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 104,224 -15,200 -287,057 8,641 64,100 1,854 ICE WTI crude -30,951 2,009 -33,368 991 -1,222 -10,899 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 73,273 -13,191 -320,425 9,632 62,878 -9,045 RBOB 56,898 3,734 19,849 -741 -76,933 -4,727 Heating oil 14,242 -578 39,657 -1,518 -71,129 -545 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 84,125 1,019 34,606 3,686 2,375,127 -71,469 ICE WTI crude 65,052 7,532 488 366 641,910 -2,418 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 149,177 8,551 35,094 4,052 3,017,037 -73,887 RBOB -4,761 1,715 4,949 20 340,409 -8,165 Heating oil 7,105 342 10,126 2,300 332,054 21,367 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 71,044 -10,310 -220,545 11,738 36,273 2,367 ICE WTI crude -31,476 1,846 -14,365 6,307 -2,695 -10,843 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 39,568 -8,464 -234,910 18,045 33,578 -8,476 RBOB 56,767 3,752 20,125 -694 -77,273 -4,803 Heating oil 14,242 -578 40,103 -1,425 -70,919 -556 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 84,030 -7,058 29,198 3,263 1,886,782 -64,846 ICE WTI crude 47,613 2,204 923 486 525,534 -3,463 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 131,643 -4,854 30,121 3,749 2,412,316 -68,309 RBOB -4,517 1,757 4,898 -12 339,122 -8,245 Heating oil 6,741 284 9,833 2,275 328,892 21,342 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.