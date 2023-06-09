News & Insights

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

June 09, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to June 6, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 1,666 contracts to 86,464 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              119,424      8,087   -295,698     -3,426     62,246      1,399
ICE WTI crude            -32,960     -9,753    -34,359      2,319      9,677     11,494
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     86,464     -1,666   -330,057     -1,107     71,923     12,893

RBOB                      53,163     -3,344     20,589      3,345    -72,206     -2,234
Heating oil               14,820      6,923     41,175      1,776    -70,583     -7,626

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               83,108       -737     30,920     -5,324  2,446,596     43,167
ICE WTI crude             57,520     -4,162        122        100    644,329     38,454
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    140,628     -4,899     31,042     -5,224  3,090,925     81,621

RBOB                      -6,476      2,546      4,929       -314    348,574     43,261
Heating oil                6,763     -3,959      7,826      2,886    310,687     -2,073
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude               81,354      2,914   -232,283     -6,853     33,906      1,353
ICE WTI crude            -33,322     -9,965    -20,672        726      8,148     12,119
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     48,032     -7,051   -252,955     -6,127     42,054     13,472
RBOB                      53,015     -3,485     20,819      3,454    -72,470     -2,289
Heating oil               14,820      6,923     41,528      1,702    -70,363     -7,594

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               91,088      6,937     25,935     -4,351  1,951,628     30,888
ICE WTI crude             45,409     -2,928        437         48    528,997     32,622
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    136,497      4,009     26,372     -4,303  2,480,625     63,510
RBOB                      -6,274      2,581      4,910       -261    347,367     43,193
Heating oil                6,457     -3,987      7,558      2,956    307,550     -2,269
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

