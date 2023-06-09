Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to June 6, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 1,666 contracts to 86,464 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 119,424 8,087 -295,698 -3,426 62,246 1,399 ICE WTI crude -32,960 -9,753 -34,359 2,319 9,677 11,494 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 86,464 -1,666 -330,057 -1,107 71,923 12,893 RBOB 53,163 -3,344 20,589 3,345 -72,206 -2,234 Heating oil 14,820 6,923 41,175 1,776 -70,583 -7,626 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 83,108 -737 30,920 -5,324 2,446,596 43,167 ICE WTI crude 57,520 -4,162 122 100 644,329 38,454 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 140,628 -4,899 31,042 -5,224 3,090,925 81,621 RBOB -6,476 2,546 4,929 -314 348,574 43,261 Heating oil 6,763 -3,959 7,826 2,886 310,687 -2,073 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 81,354 2,914 -232,283 -6,853 33,906 1,353 ICE WTI crude -33,322 -9,965 -20,672 726 8,148 12,119 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 48,032 -7,051 -252,955 -6,127 42,054 13,472 RBOB 53,015 -3,485 20,819 3,454 -72,470 -2,289 Heating oil 14,820 6,923 41,528 1,702 -70,363 -7,594 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 91,088 6,937 25,935 -4,351 1,951,628 30,888 ICE WTI crude 45,409 -2,928 437 48 528,997 32,622 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 136,497 4,009 26,372 -4,303 2,480,625 63,510 RBOB -6,274 2,581 4,910 -261 347,367 43,193 Heating oil 6,457 -3,987 7,558 2,956 307,550 -2,269 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

