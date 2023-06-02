Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to May 30, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 50,364 contracts to 88,130 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 111,338 -31,829 -292,272 4,193 60,846 16,440 ICE WTI crude -23,208 -18,535 -36,679 -3,156 -1,817 23,629 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 88,130 -50,364 -328,951 1,037 59,029 40,069 RBOB 56,507 654 17,244 -1,509 -69,972 1,188 Heating oil 7,897 2,343 39,397 -1,283 -62,958 -5,264 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 83,844 3,958 36,244 7,237 2,403,429 82,998 ICE WTI crude 61,682 -985 22 -951 605,875 11,423 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 145,526 2,973 36,266 6,286 3,009,304 94,421 RBOB -9,022 -437 5,242 105 305,313 -6,279 Heating oil 10,722 7,126 4,940 -2,922 312,760 1,509 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 78,440 -41,218 -225,430 12,349 32,553 12,160 ICE WTI crude -23,357 -18,151 -21,398 -1,469 -3,971 23,969 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 55,083 -59,369 -246,828 10,880 28,582 36,129 RBOB 56,500 771 17,365 -1,700 -70,181 1,274 Heating oil 7,897 1,888 39,826 -1,188 -62,769 -5,050 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 84,151 10,690 30,286 6,019 1,920,740 72,839 ICE WTI crude 48,337 -3,440 389 -909 496,375 9,325 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 132,488 7,250 30,675 5,110 2,417,115 82,164 RBOB -8,855 -394 5,171 49 304,174 -6,032 Heating oil 10,444 7,356 4,602 -3,006 309,819 3,459 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.