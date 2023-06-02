Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

News & Insights

June 02, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

    Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to May 30, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 50,364 contracts to 88,130 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              111,338    -31,829   -292,272      4,193     60,846     16,440
ICE WTI crude            -23,208    -18,535    -36,679     -3,156     -1,817     23,629
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     88,130    -50,364   -328,951      1,037     59,029     40,069

RBOB                      56,507        654     17,244     -1,509    -69,972      1,188
Heating oil                7,897      2,343     39,397     -1,283    -62,958     -5,264

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               83,844      3,958     36,244      7,237  2,403,429     82,998
ICE WTI crude             61,682       -985         22       -951    605,875     11,423
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    145,526      2,973     36,266      6,286  3,009,304     94,421

RBOB                      -9,022       -437      5,242        105    305,313     -6,279
Heating oil               10,722      7,126      4,940     -2,922    312,760      1,509
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude               78,440    -41,218   -225,430     12,349     32,553     12,160
ICE WTI crude            -23,357    -18,151    -21,398     -1,469     -3,971     23,969
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     55,083    -59,369   -246,828     10,880     28,582     36,129
RBOB                      56,500        771     17,365     -1,700    -70,181      1,274
Heating oil                7,897      1,888     39,826     -1,188    -62,769     -5,050

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               84,151     10,690     30,286      6,019  1,920,740     72,839
ICE WTI crude             48,337     -3,440        389       -909    496,375      9,325
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    132,488      7,250     30,675      5,110  2,417,115     82,164
RBOB                      -8,855       -394      5,171         49    304,174     -6,032
Heating oil               10,444      7,356      4,602     -3,006    309,819      3,459
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

