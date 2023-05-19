Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to May 16, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 11,974 contracts to 142,509 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 160,293 -11,633 -302,843 9,697 37,656 15,369 ICE WTI crude -17,784 -341 -39,458 -5,702 -20,410 -14,025 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 142,509 -11,974 -342,301 3,995 17,246 1,344 RBOB 44,542 5,209 20,988 -1,107 -66,095 -1,406 Heating oil 6,854 7,117 42,548 -1,708 -59,989 -3,655 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 73,979 -15,155 30,916 1,721 2,419,446 -25,671 ICE WTI crude 76,833 20,888 819 -820 624,796 25,433 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 150,812 5,733 31,735 901 3,044,242 -238 RBOB -4,058 -4,306 4,624 1,610 306,848 -7,696 Heating oil 2,562 -535 8,024 -1,220 304,956 6,032 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 131,670 -15,586 -229,644 12,060 14,032 11,784 ICE WTI crude -19,493 -1,112 -10,345 -2,660 -20,951 -13,458 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 112,177 -16,698 -239,989 9,400 -6,919 -1,674 RBOB 44,399 5,183 21,072 -1,118 -66,363 -1,366 Heating oil 7,268 7,189 42,946 -1,758 -59,998 -3,700 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 59,799 -9,573 24,143 1,315 1,856,570 -29,316 ICE WTI crude 49,844 17,894 945 -664 487,494 22,912 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 109,643 8,321 25,088 651 2,344,064 -6,404 RBOB -3,715 -4,301 4,607 1,602 305,453 -7,664 Heating oil 2,031 -541 7,753 -1,190 299,991 5,881 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

