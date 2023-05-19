News & Insights

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

May 19, 2023 — 03:28 pm EDT

    Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to May 16, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 11,974 contracts to 142,509 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              160,293    -11,633   -302,843      9,697     37,656     15,369
ICE WTI crude            -17,784       -341    -39,458     -5,702    -20,410    -14,025
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    142,509    -11,974   -342,301      3,995     17,246      1,344

RBOB                      44,542      5,209     20,988     -1,107    -66,095     -1,406
Heating oil                6,854      7,117     42,548     -1,708    -59,989     -3,655

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               73,979    -15,155     30,916      1,721  2,419,446    -25,671
ICE WTI crude             76,833     20,888        819       -820    624,796     25,433
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    150,812      5,733     31,735        901  3,044,242       -238

RBOB                      -4,058     -4,306      4,624      1,610    306,848     -7,696
Heating oil                2,562       -535      8,024     -1,220    304,956      6,032
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              131,670    -15,586   -229,644     12,060     14,032     11,784
ICE WTI crude            -19,493     -1,112    -10,345     -2,660    -20,951    -13,458
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    112,177    -16,698   -239,989      9,400     -6,919     -1,674
RBOB                      44,399      5,183     21,072     -1,118    -66,363     -1,366
Heating oil                7,268      7,189     42,946     -1,758    -59,998     -3,700

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               59,799     -9,573     24,143      1,315  1,856,570    -29,316
ICE WTI crude             49,844     17,894        945       -664    487,494     22,912
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    109,643      8,321     25,088        651  2,344,064     -6,404
RBOB                      -3,715     -4,301      4,607      1,602    305,453     -7,664
Heating oil                2,031       -541      7,753     -1,190    299,991      5,881
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

