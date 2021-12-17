US Markets

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Angus Mordant
    Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to December 14, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 16,947 contracts to 254,461 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              245,289    -14,776   -503,988     -1,948     59,518     12,102
ICE WTI crude              9,172     -2,171   -100,625       -999     59,272     -3,447
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    254,461    -16,947   -604,613     -2,947    118,790      8,655

RBOB                      61,066      3,635     35,396       -709    -97,115     -7,115
Heating oil               10,182     -4,756     77,374        408    -99,106        324

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              153,940       -524     45,243      5,145  2,566,495    -20,590
ICE WTI crude             29,633      4,924      2,549      1,693    580,023      4,148
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    183,573      4,400     47,792      6,838  3,146,518    -16,442

RBOB                      -4,957      2,841      5,610      1,349    307,492     11,530
Heating oil               -4,779        805     16,330      3,218    311,383      5,026
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              211,854    -14,639   -436,772      2,224     51,245     12,680
ICE WTI crude             10,885     -2,348    -85,950     -2,447     51,224     -2,794
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    222,739    -16,987   -522,722       -223    102,469      9,886
RBOB                      61,142      3,711     34,999       -721    -96,931     -7,118
Heating oil               10,159     -4,756     77,598        384    -98,079        486

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              135,283     -5,456     38,390      5,191  1,953,397    -19,139
ICE WTI crude             20,802      6,000      3,039      1,589    437,256       -600
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    156,085        544     41,429      6,780  2,390,653    -19,739
RBOB                      -4,708      2,840      5,498      1,288    304,961     11,549
Heating oil               -5,436        882     15,758      3,004    304,130      5,133
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular