Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to December 14, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 16,947 contracts to 254,461 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 245,289 -14,776 -503,988 -1,948 59,518 12,102 ICE WTI crude 9,172 -2,171 -100,625 -999 59,272 -3,447 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 254,461 -16,947 -604,613 -2,947 118,790 8,655 RBOB 61,066 3,635 35,396 -709 -97,115 -7,115 Heating oil 10,182 -4,756 77,374 408 -99,106 324 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 153,940 -524 45,243 5,145 2,566,495 -20,590 ICE WTI crude 29,633 4,924 2,549 1,693 580,023 4,148 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 183,573 4,400 47,792 6,838 3,146,518 -16,442 RBOB -4,957 2,841 5,610 1,349 307,492 11,530 Heating oil -4,779 805 16,330 3,218 311,383 5,026 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 211,854 -14,639 -436,772 2,224 51,245 12,680 ICE WTI crude 10,885 -2,348 -85,950 -2,447 51,224 -2,794 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 222,739 -16,987 -522,722 -223 102,469 9,886 RBOB 61,142 3,711 34,999 -721 -96,931 -7,118 Heating oil 10,159 -4,756 77,598 384 -98,079 486 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 135,283 -5,456 38,390 5,191 1,953,397 -19,139 ICE WTI crude 20,802 6,000 3,039 1,589 437,256 -600 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 156,085 544 41,429 6,780 2,390,653 -19,739 RBOB -4,708 2,840 5,498 1,288 304,961 11,549 Heating oil -5,436 882 15,758 3,004 304,130 5,133 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

