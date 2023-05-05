News & Insights

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 05, 2023 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by Reuters 

    Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to May 2, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 37,222 contracts to 143,220 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              157,047    -35,869   -320,590      8,479     15,510      4,528
ICE WTI crude            -13,827     -1,353    -34,473     -5,358    -10,420     -5,750
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    143,220    -37,222   -355,063      3,121      5,090     -1,222

RBOB                      47,920     -4,046     18,483       -182    -72,879      1,423
Heating oil               -2,755    -10,528     44,223     -1,032    -52,245      9,141

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              101,642     16,331     46,392      6,532  2,433,290    103,412
ICE WTI crude             55,185      9,688      3,535      2,773    590,803      3,950
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    156,827     26,019     49,927      9,305  3,024,093    107,362

RBOB                        -109      2,927      6,584       -123    294,956        675
Heating oil                6,483      6,819      4,294     -4,400    290,241     17,912
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              131,831    -42,259   -240,941     18,531    -11,964       -239
ICE WTI crude            -15,051     -1,901     -7,395      1,158    -11,000     -6,177
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    116,780    -44,160   -248,336     19,689    -22,964     -6,416
RBOB                      47,861     -4,035     18,519       -286    -73,190      1,381
Heating oil               -2,368    -10,467     44,524     -1,500    -52,341      9,701

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               83,014     20,666     38,060      3,301  1,908,299     82,104
ICE WTI crude             29,836      4,054      3,610      2,866    463,856      3,193
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    112,850     24,720     41,670      6,167  2,372,155     85,297
RBOB                         280      3,037      6,530        -97    293,504        574
Heating oil                6,137      6,643      4,048     -4,377    285,472     17,247
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.



