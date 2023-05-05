Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to May 2, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 37,222 contracts to 143,220 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 157,047 -35,869 -320,590 8,479 15,510 4,528 ICE WTI crude -13,827 -1,353 -34,473 -5,358 -10,420 -5,750 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 143,220 -37,222 -355,063 3,121 5,090 -1,222 RBOB 47,920 -4,046 18,483 -182 -72,879 1,423 Heating oil -2,755 -10,528 44,223 -1,032 -52,245 9,141 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 101,642 16,331 46,392 6,532 2,433,290 103,412 ICE WTI crude 55,185 9,688 3,535 2,773 590,803 3,950 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 156,827 26,019 49,927 9,305 3,024,093 107,362 RBOB -109 2,927 6,584 -123 294,956 675 Heating oil 6,483 6,819 4,294 -4,400 290,241 17,912 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 131,831 -42,259 -240,941 18,531 -11,964 -239 ICE WTI crude -15,051 -1,901 -7,395 1,158 -11,000 -6,177 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 116,780 -44,160 -248,336 19,689 -22,964 -6,416 RBOB 47,861 -4,035 18,519 -286 -73,190 1,381 Heating oil -2,368 -10,467 44,524 -1,500 -52,341 9,701 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 83,014 20,666 38,060 3,301 1,908,299 82,104 ICE WTI crude 29,836 4,054 3,610 2,866 463,856 3,193 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 112,850 24,720 41,670 6,167 2,372,155 85,297 RBOB 280 3,037 6,530 -97 293,504 574 Heating oil 6,137 6,643 4,048 -4,377 285,472 17,247 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

