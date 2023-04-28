News & Insights

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/Dronebase Dronebase

April 28, 2023 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to April 25, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 19,179 contracts to 180,443 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              192,916    -19,525   -329,069     12,339     10,983     -8,870
ICE WTI crude            -12,473        346    -29,115       -861     -4,671      4,270
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    180,443    -19,179   -358,184     11,478      6,312     -4,600

RBOB                      51,966    -13,002     18,665      1,777    -74,302      3,057
Heating oil                7,773     -6,144     45,255     -1,243    -61,386     10,141

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               85,311      8,321     39,860      7,735  2,329,879    -82,315
ICE WTI crude             45,496     -4,342        762        586    586,853        620
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    130,807      3,979     40,622      8,321  2,916,732    -81,695

RBOB                      -3,036     10,762      6,707     -2,594    294,281    -30,531
Heating oil                 -336      5,021      8,694     -7,775    272,329      6,735
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              174,090    -17,651   -259,472     16,124    -11,725    -14,074
ICE WTI crude            -13,150        171     -8,553      2,759     -4,823      4,682
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    160,940    -17,480   -268,025     18,883    -16,548     -9,392
RBOB                      51,896    -12,849     18,805      1,420    -74,571      3,391
Heating oil                8,099     -6,013     46,024     -1,248    -62,042     10,217

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               62,348      9,514     34,759      6,087  1,826,195    -86,997
ICE WTI crude             25,782     -8,257        744        645    460,663      3,464
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     88,130      1,257     35,503      6,732  2,286,858    -83,533
RBOB                      -2,757     10,694      6,627     -2,656    292,930    -29,997
Heating oil                 -506      4,741      8,425     -7,697    268,225      7,766
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

