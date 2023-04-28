Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to April 25, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 19,179 contracts to 180,443 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 192,916 -19,525 -329,069 12,339 10,983 -8,870 ICE WTI crude -12,473 346 -29,115 -861 -4,671 4,270 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 180,443 -19,179 -358,184 11,478 6,312 -4,600 RBOB 51,966 -13,002 18,665 1,777 -74,302 3,057 Heating oil 7,773 -6,144 45,255 -1,243 -61,386 10,141 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 85,311 8,321 39,860 7,735 2,329,879 -82,315 ICE WTI crude 45,496 -4,342 762 586 586,853 620 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 130,807 3,979 40,622 8,321 2,916,732 -81,695 RBOB -3,036 10,762 6,707 -2,594 294,281 -30,531 Heating oil -336 5,021 8,694 -7,775 272,329 6,735 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 174,090 -17,651 -259,472 16,124 -11,725 -14,074 ICE WTI crude -13,150 171 -8,553 2,759 -4,823 4,682 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 160,940 -17,480 -268,025 18,883 -16,548 -9,392 RBOB 51,896 -12,849 18,805 1,420 -74,571 3,391 Heating oil 8,099 -6,013 46,024 -1,248 -62,042 10,217 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 62,348 9,514 34,759 6,087 1,826,195 -86,997 ICE WTI crude 25,782 -8,257 744 645 460,663 3,464 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 88,130 1,257 35,503 6,732 2,286,858 -83,533 RBOB -2,757 10,694 6,627 -2,656 292,930 -29,997 Heating oil -506 4,741 8,425 -7,697 268,225 7,766 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

