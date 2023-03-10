Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to February 21, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 14,150 contracts to 156,322 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 164,292 -26,958 -298,368 -533 15,667 5,894 ICE WTI crude -7,970 12,808 -40,865 1,690 -14,403 -15 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 156,322 -14,150 -339,233 1,157 1,264 5,879 RBOB 55,396 -3,950 27,824 433 -92,273 5,630 Heating oil 17,003 59 51,098 3,726 -77,298 1,525 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 91,055 18,333 27,354 3,265 2,173,215 -129,497 ICE WTI crude 67,203 -10,086 -3,965 -4,399 526,782 -39,185 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 158,258 8,247 23,389 -1,134 2,699,997 -168,682 RBOB 4,088 967 4,965 -3,081 320,077 -24,255 Heating oil 471 294 8,725 -5,603 264,664 -20,581 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 134,036 -29,743 -242,480 -2,969 1,183 9,042 ICE WTI crude -8,157 11,281 -29,683 1,998 -18,071 -729 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 125,879 -18,462 -272,163 -971 -16,888 8,313 RBOB 55,392 -3,947 28,143 541 -92,600 5,685 Heating oil 16,886 -49 51,696 3,948 -77,787 1,435 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 85,635 21,873 21,626 1,797 1,756,029 -65,572 ICE WTI crude 59,847 -8,325 -3,936 -4,225 430,682 -25,095 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 145,482 13,548 17,690 -2,428 2,186,711 -90,667 RBOB 4,285 970 4,780 -3,249 318,780 -24,262 Heating oil 679 274 8,526 -5,608 259,558 -21,087 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.