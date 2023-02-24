US Markets

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

February 24, 2023 — 03:29 pm EST

    Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to January 31, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 3,432 contracts to 166,467 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              184,488     -3,987   -316,177      7,342     12,148        -98
ICE WTI crude            -18,021        555    -42,598     -1,881      3,517      3,135
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    166,467     -3,432   -358,775      5,461     15,665      3,037

RBOB                      68,250      1,159     21,628     -3,606   -101,922     -4,153
Heating oil               22,709     -3,417     43,718      1,514    -89,211      1,706

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               92,051     -2,800     27,490       -457  2,175,009     70,096
ICE WTI crude             58,747      1,322     -1,647     -3,131    507,294     25,643
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    150,798     -1,478     25,843     -3,588  2,682,303     95,739

RBOB                       2,414      5,929      9,629        671    314,963     -3,591
Heating oil               -1,252       -187     24,035        383    269,203    -13,867
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              157,426     -5,584   -261,033      8,763     -5,589     -2,139
ICE WTI crude            -18,764        483    -31,855     -1,825        376      3,416
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    138,662     -5,101   -292,888      6,938     -5,213      1,277
RBOB                      68,250      1,159     21,647     -3,644   -102,066     -4,122
Heating oil               22,911     -3,357     43,809      1,454    -89,237      1,658

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               86,394       -395     22,802       -645  1,726,378     65,928
ICE WTI crude             52,030      1,025     -1,787     -3,099    407,466     20,012
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    138,424        630     21,015     -3,744  2,133,844     85,940
RBOB                       2,533      5,993      9,636        614    313,712     -3,335
Heating oil               -1,164       -256     23,681        501    265,444    -12,715
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
