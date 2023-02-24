Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to January 31, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 3,432 contracts to 166,467 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 184,488 -3,987 -316,177 7,342 12,148 -98 ICE WTI crude -18,021 555 -42,598 -1,881 3,517 3,135 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 166,467 -3,432 -358,775 5,461 15,665 3,037 RBOB 68,250 1,159 21,628 -3,606 -101,922 -4,153 Heating oil 22,709 -3,417 43,718 1,514 -89,211 1,706 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 92,051 -2,800 27,490 -457 2,175,009 70,096 ICE WTI crude 58,747 1,322 -1,647 -3,131 507,294 25,643 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 150,798 -1,478 25,843 -3,588 2,682,303 95,739 RBOB 2,414 5,929 9,629 671 314,963 -3,591 Heating oil -1,252 -187 24,035 383 269,203 -13,867 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 157,426 -5,584 -261,033 8,763 -5,589 -2,139 ICE WTI crude -18,764 483 -31,855 -1,825 376 3,416 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 138,662 -5,101 -292,888 6,938 -5,213 1,277 RBOB 68,250 1,159 21,647 -3,644 -102,066 -4,122 Heating oil 22,911 -3,357 43,809 1,454 -89,237 1,658 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 86,394 -395 22,802 -645 1,726,378 65,928 ICE WTI crude 52,030 1,025 -1,787 -3,099 407,466 20,012 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 138,424 630 21,015 -3,744 2,133,844 85,940 RBOB 2,533 5,993 9,636 614 313,712 -3,335 Heating oil -1,164 -256 23,681 501 265,444 -12,715 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

