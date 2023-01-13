US Markets

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

January 13, 2023 — 03:29 pm EST

    Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to January 10, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 13,169 contracts to 143,496 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              156,185     -9,301   -276,312      4,485     18,218     17,931
ICE WTI crude            -12,689     -3,868    -43,123       -402    -10,429     -2,990
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    143,496    -13,169   -319,435      4,083      7,789     14,941

RBOB                      55,682      3,897     26,488     -2,582    -89,182     -2,276
Heating oil               16,958     -1,124     47,946     -3,176    -82,639      2,461

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               75,961    -11,687     25,949     -1,428  2,003,551    104,812
ICE WTI crude             67,754      6,482     -1,512        778    471,563     14,911
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    143,715     -5,205     24,437       -650  2,475,114    119,723

RBOB                       1,948      2,287      5,065     -1,325    258,594     19,297
Heating oil                 -740      1,023     18,474        815    265,250      9,042
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              129,332     -9,508   -227,973      5,122      2,471     18,416
ICE WTI crude            -11,861     -4,015    -30,813       -582    -13,201     -2,325
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    117,471    -13,523   -258,786      4,540    -10,730     16,091
RBOB                      55,682      3,897     26,502     -2,574    -89,310     -2,299
Heating oil               17,054       -977     48,041     -3,358    -83,076      2,354

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               75,904    -12,863     20,266     -1,167  1,557,092     97,156
ICE WTI crude             57,764      6,469     -1,889        453    375,908     12,630
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    133,668     -6,394     18,377       -714  1,933,000    109,786
RBOB                       2,006      2,273      5,120     -1,297    257,742     19,325
Heating oil                 -285      1,133     18,266        848    260,845      8,640
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

