Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to January 10, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 13,169 contracts to 143,496 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 156,185 -9,301 -276,312 4,485 18,218 17,931 ICE WTI crude -12,689 -3,868 -43,123 -402 -10,429 -2,990 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 143,496 -13,169 -319,435 4,083 7,789 14,941 RBOB 55,682 3,897 26,488 -2,582 -89,182 -2,276 Heating oil 16,958 -1,124 47,946 -3,176 -82,639 2,461 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 75,961 -11,687 25,949 -1,428 2,003,551 104,812 ICE WTI crude 67,754 6,482 -1,512 778 471,563 14,911 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 143,715 -5,205 24,437 -650 2,475,114 119,723 RBOB 1,948 2,287 5,065 -1,325 258,594 19,297 Heating oil -740 1,023 18,474 815 265,250 9,042 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 129,332 -9,508 -227,973 5,122 2,471 18,416 ICE WTI crude -11,861 -4,015 -30,813 -582 -13,201 -2,325 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 117,471 -13,523 -258,786 4,540 -10,730 16,091 RBOB 55,682 3,897 26,502 -2,574 -89,310 -2,299 Heating oil 17,054 -977 48,041 -3,358 -83,076 2,354 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 75,904 -12,863 20,266 -1,167 1,557,092 97,156 ICE WTI crude 57,764 6,469 -1,889 453 375,908 12,630 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 133,668 -6,394 18,377 -714 1,933,000 109,786 RBOB 2,006 2,273 5,120 -1,297 257,742 19,325 Heating oil -285 1,133 18,266 848 260,845 8,640 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

