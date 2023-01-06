US Markets

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

January 06, 2023 — 03:29 pm EST

    Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to January 3, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 30,993 contracts to 156,665 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              165,486    -29,922   -280,797     17,425        287      1,598
ICE WTI crude             -8,821     -1,071    -42,721         -9     -7,439     13,029
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    156,665    -30,993   -323,518     17,416     -7,152     14,627

RBOB                      51,785        886     29,070     -1,802    -86,906     -1,265
Heating oil               18,082     -2,065     51,123     -1,044    -85,099      6,120

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               87,648      7,941     27,377      2,959  1,898,739     32,968
ICE WTI crude             61,272    -12,055     -2,290        107    456,652     -4,203
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    148,920     -4,114     25,087      3,066  2,355,391     28,765

RBOB                        -339       -304      6,390      2,485    239,297     -8,996
Heating oil               -1,764     -1,771     17,658     -1,239    256,208     -5,095
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              138,840    -30,162   -233,095     17,972    -15,945       -458
ICE WTI crude             -7,846       -744    -30,231       -314    -10,876     13,795
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    130,994    -30,906   -263,326     17,658    -26,821     13,337
RBOB                      51,785        886     29,076     -1,834    -87,011     -1,277
Heating oil               18,031     -2,095     51,399       -901    -85,430      5,876

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               88,767     10,151     21,433      2,497  1,459,936     46,391
ICE WTI crude             51,295    -12,825     -2,342         88    363,278     -3,544
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    140,062     -2,674     19,091      2,585  1,823,214     42,847
RBOB                        -267       -243      6,417      2,468    238,417     -8,979
Heating oil               -1,418     -1,699     17,418     -1,181    252,205     -5,199
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

