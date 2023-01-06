Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to January 3, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 30,993 contracts to 156,665 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 165,486 -29,922 -280,797 17,425 287 1,598 ICE WTI crude -8,821 -1,071 -42,721 -9 -7,439 13,029 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 156,665 -30,993 -323,518 17,416 -7,152 14,627 RBOB 51,785 886 29,070 -1,802 -86,906 -1,265 Heating oil 18,082 -2,065 51,123 -1,044 -85,099 6,120 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 87,648 7,941 27,377 2,959 1,898,739 32,968 ICE WTI crude 61,272 -12,055 -2,290 107 456,652 -4,203 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 148,920 -4,114 25,087 3,066 2,355,391 28,765 RBOB -339 -304 6,390 2,485 239,297 -8,996 Heating oil -1,764 -1,771 17,658 -1,239 256,208 -5,095 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 138,840 -30,162 -233,095 17,972 -15,945 -458 ICE WTI crude -7,846 -744 -30,231 -314 -10,876 13,795 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 130,994 -30,906 -263,326 17,658 -26,821 13,337 RBOB 51,785 886 29,076 -1,834 -87,011 -1,277 Heating oil 18,031 -2,095 51,399 -901 -85,430 5,876 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 88,767 10,151 21,433 2,497 1,459,936 46,391 ICE WTI crude 51,295 -12,825 -2,342 88 363,278 -3,544 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 140,062 -2,674 19,091 2,585 1,823,214 42,847 RBOB -267 -243 6,417 2,468 238,417 -8,979 Heating oil -1,418 -1,699 17,418 -1,181 252,205 -5,199 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

