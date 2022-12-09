US Markets

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

December 09, 2022 — 03:29 pm EST

    Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to December 6, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 5,429 contracts to 161,455 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              171,277      5,687   -316,283      9,345     17,098     -9,567
ICE WTI crude             -9,822    -11,116    -42,007     -1,572    -19,143     -7,468
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    161,455     -5,429   -358,290      7,773     -2,045    -17,035

RBOB                      52,612     -4,531     31,512      1,257    -87,943      1,053
Heating oil               20,706    -10,717     50,246       -289    -88,381      9,871

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               90,717    -12,192     37,192      6,726  1,887,092     34,149
ICE WTI crude             72,883     21,634     -1,911     -1,480    481,100     26,511
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    163,600      9,442     35,281      5,246  2,368,192     60,660

RBOB                       1,376      4,214      2,444     -1,993    256,698     10,718
Heating oil                  453      1,930     16,975       -797    262,666     -7,916
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              144,081      4,284   -267,453     12,705      7,900     -9,604
ICE WTI crude             -9,574    -11,084    -28,829       -540    -22,813     -6,628
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    134,507     -6,800   -296,282     12,165    -14,913    -16,232
RBOB                      52,644     -4,515     31,434      1,211    -87,936        945
Heating oil               21,482    -10,220     49,549       -796    -89,055      9,545

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               87,639    -12,303     27,833      4,918  1,436,728     24,607
ICE WTI crude             63,148     19,817     -1,932     -1,565    388,899     25,213
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    150,787      7,514     25,901      3,353  1,825,627     49,820
RBOB                       1,396      4,351      2,462     -1,992    255,669     10,993
Heating oil                1,346      2,315     16,678       -844    257,158     -9,671
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

