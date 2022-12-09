Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to December 6, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 5,429 contracts to 161,455 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 171,277 5,687 -316,283 9,345 17,098 -9,567 ICE WTI crude -9,822 -11,116 -42,007 -1,572 -19,143 -7,468 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 161,455 -5,429 -358,290 7,773 -2,045 -17,035 RBOB 52,612 -4,531 31,512 1,257 -87,943 1,053 Heating oil 20,706 -10,717 50,246 -289 -88,381 9,871 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 90,717 -12,192 37,192 6,726 1,887,092 34,149 ICE WTI crude 72,883 21,634 -1,911 -1,480 481,100 26,511 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 163,600 9,442 35,281 5,246 2,368,192 60,660 RBOB 1,376 4,214 2,444 -1,993 256,698 10,718 Heating oil 453 1,930 16,975 -797 262,666 -7,916 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 144,081 4,284 -267,453 12,705 7,900 -9,604 ICE WTI crude -9,574 -11,084 -28,829 -540 -22,813 -6,628 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 134,507 -6,800 -296,282 12,165 -14,913 -16,232 RBOB 52,644 -4,515 31,434 1,211 -87,936 945 Heating oil 21,482 -10,220 49,549 -796 -89,055 9,545 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 87,639 -12,303 27,833 4,918 1,436,728 24,607 ICE WTI crude 63,148 19,817 -1,932 -1,565 388,899 25,213 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 150,787 7,514 25,901 3,353 1,825,627 49,820 RBOB 1,396 4,351 2,462 -1,992 255,669 10,993 Heating oil 1,346 2,315 16,678 -844 257,158 -9,671 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

