Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/Richard Carson

December 02, 2022 — 03:29 pm EST

    Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to November 29, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 962 contracts to 166,884 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              165,589     -6,124   -325,628     13,617     26,665      1,975
ICE WTI crude              1,295      5,162    -40,435      1,434    -11,677     -6,879
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    166,884       -962   -366,063     15,051     14,988     -4,904

RBOB                      57,143     -2,576     30,255     -2,513    -88,996      3,392
Heating oil               31,423      1,210     50,535       -843    -98,253     -1,561

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              102,908     -8,349     30,466     -1,119  1,852,942        992
ICE WTI crude             51,248       -142       -431        424    454,589     -5,076
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    154,156     -8,491     30,035       -695  2,307,531     -4,084

RBOB                      -2,838      3,713      4,437     -2,016    245,980    -19,046
Heating oil               -1,477      2,171     17,772       -976    270,582    -15,654
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              139,797     -7,366   -280,158     11,283     17,504      3,057
ICE WTI crude              1,510      5,147    -28,289      1,115    -16,185     -6,618
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    141,307     -2,219   -308,447     12,398      1,319     -3,561
RBOB                      57,159     -2,571     30,223     -2,526    -88,881      3,173
Heating oil               31,702      1,072     50,345     -1,680    -98,600     -1,192

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               99,942     -5,370     22,915     -1,604  1,412,121      6,556
ICE WTI crude             43,331         40       -367        316    363,686     -6,766
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    143,273     -5,330     22,548     -1,288  1,775,807       -210
RBOB                      -2,955      3,916      4,454     -1,992    244,676    -18,290
Heating oil                 -969      2,489     17,522       -689    266,829    -11,534
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

