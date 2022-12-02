Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to November 29, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 962 contracts to 166,884 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 165,589 -6,124 -325,628 13,617 26,665 1,975 ICE WTI crude 1,295 5,162 -40,435 1,434 -11,677 -6,879 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 166,884 -962 -366,063 15,051 14,988 -4,904 RBOB 57,143 -2,576 30,255 -2,513 -88,996 3,392 Heating oil 31,423 1,210 50,535 -843 -98,253 -1,561 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 102,908 -8,349 30,466 -1,119 1,852,942 992 ICE WTI crude 51,248 -142 -431 424 454,589 -5,076 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 154,156 -8,491 30,035 -695 2,307,531 -4,084 RBOB -2,838 3,713 4,437 -2,016 245,980 -19,046 Heating oil -1,477 2,171 17,772 -976 270,582 -15,654 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 139,797 -7,366 -280,158 11,283 17,504 3,057 ICE WTI crude 1,510 5,147 -28,289 1,115 -16,185 -6,618 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 141,307 -2,219 -308,447 12,398 1,319 -3,561 RBOB 57,159 -2,571 30,223 -2,526 -88,881 3,173 Heating oil 31,702 1,072 50,345 -1,680 -98,600 -1,192 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 99,942 -5,370 22,915 -1,604 1,412,121 6,556 ICE WTI crude 43,331 40 -367 316 363,686 -6,766 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 143,273 -5,330 22,548 -1,288 1,775,807 -210 RBOB -2,955 3,916 4,454 -1,992 244,676 -18,290 Heating oil -969 2,489 17,522 -689 266,829 -11,534 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

