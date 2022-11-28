US Markets

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

November 28, 2022 — 03:29 pm EST

    Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to November 22, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday.
The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 18,439 contracts to 167,846 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              171,714    -20,119   -339,245     16,242     24,689      7,400
ICE WTI crude             -3,868      1,680    -41,871      1,857     -4,798    -12,539
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    167,846    -18,439   -381,116     18,099     19,891     -5,139

RBOB                      59,719      3,109     32,768        962    -92,388     -5,067
Heating oil               30,214      2,266     51,378        193    -96,691      1,617

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              111,257      2,166     31,585     -5,689  1,851,951   -260,436
ICE WTI crude             51,391      8,657       -854        345    459,665    -88,893
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    162,648     10,823     30,731     -5,344  2,311,616   -349,329

RBOB                      -6,551      1,389      6,452       -394    265,026       -869
Heating oil               -3,648       -974     18,747     -3,101    286,236      3,054
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              147,163    -19,128   -291,441     24,577     14,447      5,824
ICE WTI crude             -3,637        465    -29,404     -2,721     -9,567     -7,908
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    143,526    -18,663   -320,845     21,856      4,880     -2,084
RBOB                      59,730      3,133     32,749        909    -92,054     -4,877
Heating oil               30,630      2,482     52,025        161    -97,408      1,389

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              105,312     -6,664     24,519     -4,609  1,405,565    -63,872
ICE WTI crude             43,291      9,802       -683        362    370,452    -28,296
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    148,603      3,138     23,836     -4,247  1,776,017    -92,168
RBOB                      -6,871      1,223      6,446       -388    262,966       -924
Heating oil               -3,458       -970     18,211     -3,062    278,363      3,109
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

