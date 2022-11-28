Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to November 22, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 18,439 contracts to 167,846 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 171,714 -20,119 -339,245 16,242 24,689 7,400 ICE WTI crude -3,868 1,680 -41,871 1,857 -4,798 -12,539 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 167,846 -18,439 -381,116 18,099 19,891 -5,139 RBOB 59,719 3,109 32,768 962 -92,388 -5,067 Heating oil 30,214 2,266 51,378 193 -96,691 1,617 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 111,257 2,166 31,585 -5,689 1,851,951 -260,436 ICE WTI crude 51,391 8,657 -854 345 459,665 -88,893 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 162,648 10,823 30,731 -5,344 2,311,616 -349,329 RBOB -6,551 1,389 6,452 -394 265,026 -869 Heating oil -3,648 -974 18,747 -3,101 286,236 3,054 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 147,163 -19,128 -291,441 24,577 14,447 5,824 ICE WTI crude -3,637 465 -29,404 -2,721 -9,567 -7,908 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 143,526 -18,663 -320,845 21,856 4,880 -2,084 RBOB 59,730 3,133 32,749 909 -92,054 -4,877 Heating oil 30,630 2,482 52,025 161 -97,408 1,389 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 105,312 -6,664 24,519 -4,609 1,405,565 -63,872 ICE WTI crude 43,291 9,802 -683 362 370,452 -28,296 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 148,603 3,138 23,836 -4,247 1,776,017 -92,168 RBOB -6,871 1,223 6,446 -388 262,966 -924 Heating oil -3,458 -970 18,211 -3,062 278,363 3,109 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

