US Markets

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to November 2, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

    Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to November 2, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 14,907 contracts to 342,179 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              323,703    -17,141   -555,502      6,264     16,035      6,985
ICE WTI crude             18,476      2,234    -97,071        927     74,571      8,998
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    342,179    -14,907   -652,573      7,191     90,606     15,983

RBOB                      66,944     -5,193     31,986     -1,785    -89,128      4,789
Heating oil               38,609     -5,916     73,041      1,148   -120,594      2,836

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              168,936      9,999     46,828     -6,106  2,979,246    -24,751
ICE WTI crude              1,854    -11,779      2,169       -380    724,196       -644
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    170,790     -1,780     48,997     -6,486  3,703,442    -25,395

RBOB                     -18,355      3,710      8,554     -1,521    309,951    -12,453
Heating oil              -15,057      2,581     24,001       -648    439,162      3,338
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              277,817    -13,791   -462,283      6,913        767      3,983
ICE WTI crude             19,126      2,250    -91,650      1,750     73,156      8,916
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    296,943    -11,541   -553,933      8,663     73,923     12,899
RBOB                      66,843     -5,196     30,538     -1,904    -88,832      4,778
Heating oil               38,399     -5,896     73,941        569   -119,785      3,222

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              141,476      9,366     42,223     -6,471  2,121,461    -22,898
ICE WTI crude             -3,647    -12,641      3,015       -275    504,577      1,483
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    137,829     -3,275     45,238     -6,746  2,626,038    -21,415
RBOB                     -17,146      3,848      8,597     -1,526    305,371    -12,906
Heating oil              -16,015      2,489     23,460       -384    426,636      3,493
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular