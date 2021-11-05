Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to November 2, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 14,907 contracts to 342,179 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 323,703 -17,141 -555,502 6,264 16,035 6,985 ICE WTI crude 18,476 2,234 -97,071 927 74,571 8,998 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 342,179 -14,907 -652,573 7,191 90,606 15,983 RBOB 66,944 -5,193 31,986 -1,785 -89,128 4,789 Heating oil 38,609 -5,916 73,041 1,148 -120,594 2,836 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 168,936 9,999 46,828 -6,106 2,979,246 -24,751 ICE WTI crude 1,854 -11,779 2,169 -380 724,196 -644 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 170,790 -1,780 48,997 -6,486 3,703,442 -25,395 RBOB -18,355 3,710 8,554 -1,521 309,951 -12,453 Heating oil -15,057 2,581 24,001 -648 439,162 3,338 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 277,817 -13,791 -462,283 6,913 767 3,983 ICE WTI crude 19,126 2,250 -91,650 1,750 73,156 8,916 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 296,943 -11,541 -553,933 8,663 73,923 12,899 RBOB 66,843 -5,196 30,538 -1,904 -88,832 4,778 Heating oil 38,399 -5,896 73,941 569 -119,785 3,222 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 141,476 9,366 42,223 -6,471 2,121,461 -22,898 ICE WTI crude -3,647 -12,641 3,015 -275 504,577 1,483 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 137,829 -3,275 45,238 -6,746 2,626,038 -21,415 RBOB -17,146 3,848 8,597 -1,526 305,371 -12,906 Heating oil -16,015 2,489 23,460 -384 426,636 3,493 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

