Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to October 26, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. 

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 6,807 contracts to 357,085 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              340,844     -5,992   -561,766     11,310      9,050     -8,569
ICE WTI crude             16,241       -815    -97,997      6,250     65,573     -7,983
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    357,085     -6,807   -659,763     17,560     74,623    -16,552

RBOB                      72,137      3,783     33,771        405    -93,917     -3,262
Heating oil               44,526      1,391     71,893       -253   -123,430      1,039

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              158,938       -578     52,934      3,828  3,003,997    -27,713
ICE WTI crude             13,633      1,340      2,550      1,208    724,840     -4,296
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    172,571        762     55,484      5,036  3,728,837    -32,009

RBOB                     -22,065     -1,563     10,075        637    322,405    -16,252
Heating oil              -17,638     -2,408     24,649        231    435,824      7,125
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              291,608     -9,866   -469,196      9,447     -3,216     -8,678
ICE WTI crude             16,876       -412    -93,400      5,074     64,240     -9,135
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    308,484    -10,278   -562,596     14,521     61,024    -17,813
RBOB                      72,039      3,840     32,442        354    -93,610     -3,501
Heating oil               44,295      1,390     73,372       -174   -123,007        789

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              132,110      3,990     48,694      5,107  2,144,359    -60,730
ICE WTI crude              8,994      3,114      3,290      1,359    503,094    -21,077
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    141,104      7,104     51,984      6,466  2,647,453    -81,807
RBOB                     -20,994     -1,437     10,123        744    318,277    -15,686
Heating oil              -18,504     -2,040     23,844         35    423,143      7,587
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Oil

