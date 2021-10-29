Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to October 26, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 6,807 contracts to 357,085 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 340,844 -5,992 -561,766 11,310 9,050 -8,569 ICE WTI crude 16,241 -815 -97,997 6,250 65,573 -7,983 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 357,085 -6,807 -659,763 17,560 74,623 -16,552 RBOB 72,137 3,783 33,771 405 -93,917 -3,262 Heating oil 44,526 1,391 71,893 -253 -123,430 1,039 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 158,938 -578 52,934 3,828 3,003,997 -27,713 ICE WTI crude 13,633 1,340 2,550 1,208 724,840 -4,296 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 172,571 762 55,484 5,036 3,728,837 -32,009 RBOB -22,065 -1,563 10,075 637 322,405 -16,252 Heating oil -17,638 -2,408 24,649 231 435,824 7,125 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 291,608 -9,866 -469,196 9,447 -3,216 -8,678 ICE WTI crude 16,876 -412 -93,400 5,074 64,240 -9,135 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 308,484 -10,278 -562,596 14,521 61,024 -17,813 RBOB 72,039 3,840 32,442 354 -93,610 -3,501 Heating oil 44,295 1,390 73,372 -174 -123,007 789 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 132,110 3,990 48,694 5,107 2,144,359 -60,730 ICE WTI crude 8,994 3,114 3,290 1,359 503,094 -21,077 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 141,104 7,104 51,984 6,466 2,647,453 -81,807 RBOB -20,994 -1,437 10,123 744 318,277 -15,686 Heating oil -18,504 -2,040 23,844 35 423,143 7,587 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

