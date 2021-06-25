Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Updates with gas data, additional price movements on oil

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - Hedge funds and other money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the latest week, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 6,135 contracts to 427,836 during the week ended June 22.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.3% during the period, as crude was supported by market sentiment that demand would recover and a drawdown in U.S. crude oil stockpiles.

Natural gas speculators in four major New York Mercantile Exchange and Intercontinental Exchange markets raised their net long position by 3,784 contracts to 289,763 in the same week.

(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

