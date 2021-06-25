US Markets

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to June 22, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 6,135 contracts to 427,836 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              421,757     -2,754   -555,433        646    -86,755    -16,607
ICE WTI crude              6,079     -3,381   -115,545     -1,196     81,106     15,350
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    427,836     -6,135   -670,978       -550     -5,649     -1,257

RBOB                      59,047      8,270     41,483     -2,579   -109,178     -6,074
Heating oil               32,355      5,886     75,205     -2,158   -120,821      1,687

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              168,213     16,393     52,219      2,319  3,024,558   -188,965
ICE WTI crude             26,169    -12,832      2,192      2,059    711,047     -1,201
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    194,382      3,561     54,411      4,378  3,735,605   -190,166

RBOB                      -1,932       -197     10,581        580    428,446    -22,518
Heating oil               -8,188     -4,899     21,449       -516    435,898    -10,553
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              374,397     -8,214   -466,076      2,702   -108,362     -5,240
ICE WTI crude              5,626     -3,020   -116,453     -1,199     82,033     16,361
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    380,023    -11,234   -582,529      1,503    -26,329     11,121
RBOB                      57,458      8,165     41,809     -2,588   -108,628     -5,927
Heating oil               32,309      5,885     74,520     -2,209   -119,721      1,811

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              151,764     10,419     48,277        333  2,348,317   -126,542
ICE WTI crude             26,800    -14,096      1,994      1,954    554,623      1,802
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    178,564     -3,677     50,271      2,287  2,902,940   -124,740
RBOB                        -900       -250     10,261        600    420,093    -23,276
Heating oil               -8,090     -5,061     20,982       -426    430,531    -11,323
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

