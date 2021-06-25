Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to June 22, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 6,135 contracts to 427,836 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 421,757 -2,754 -555,433 646 -86,755 -16,607 ICE WTI crude 6,079 -3,381 -115,545 -1,196 81,106 15,350 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 427,836 -6,135 -670,978 -550 -5,649 -1,257 RBOB 59,047 8,270 41,483 -2,579 -109,178 -6,074 Heating oil 32,355 5,886 75,205 -2,158 -120,821 1,687 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 168,213 16,393 52,219 2,319 3,024,558 -188,965 ICE WTI crude 26,169 -12,832 2,192 2,059 711,047 -1,201 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 194,382 3,561 54,411 4,378 3,735,605 -190,166 RBOB -1,932 -197 10,581 580 428,446 -22,518 Heating oil -8,188 -4,899 21,449 -516 435,898 -10,553 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 374,397 -8,214 -466,076 2,702 -108,362 -5,240 ICE WTI crude 5,626 -3,020 -116,453 -1,199 82,033 16,361 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 380,023 -11,234 -582,529 1,503 -26,329 11,121 RBOB 57,458 8,165 41,809 -2,588 -108,628 -5,927 Heating oil 32,309 5,885 74,520 -2,209 -119,721 1,811 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 151,764 10,419 48,277 333 2,348,317 -126,542 ICE WTI crude 26,800 -14,096 1,994 1,954 554,623 1,802 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 178,564 -3,677 50,271 2,287 2,902,940 -124,740 RBOB -900 -250 10,261 600 420,093 -23,276 Heating oil -8,090 -5,061 20,982 -426 430,531 -11,323 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

