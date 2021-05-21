US Markets

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to May 18, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 16,431 contracts to 365,516 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              347,829    -12,399   -527,729    -10,779    -51,946     34,095
ICE WTI crude             17,687     -4,032   -120,024     13,934     79,537     -4,340
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    365,516    -16,431   -647,753      3,155     27,591     29,755

RBOB                      67,923        483     35,924       -214   -105,945        -58
Heating oil               24,454      2,145     75,231        486   -121,984    -15,999

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              172,964     -8,399     58,882     -2,518  3,021,413   -137,277
ICE WTI crude             22,602     -4,251        198     -1,310    657,849    -61,132
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    195,566    -12,650     59,080     -3,828  3,679,262   -198,409

RBOB                     -10,105        525     12,203       -736    416,773     17,960
Heating oil               -2,580     13,809     24,879       -442    433,227     27,043
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              314,834    -16,186   -453,133    -13,521    -79,396     37,843
ICE WTI crude             17,449     -3,399   -117,370      7,875     79,021     -4,319
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    332,283    -19,585   -570,503     -5,646       -375     33,524
RBOB                      66,746        415     36,207       -186   -105,426          7
Heating oil               24,454      2,145     74,146        377   -121,316    -15,983

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              161,113     -4,428     56,582     -3,708  2,458,804     14,338
ICE WTI crude             20,845        425         55       -582    532,670    -13,673
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    181,958     -4,003     56,637     -4,290  2,991,474        665
RBOB                      -9,353        497     11,826       -733    409,017     17,752
Heating oil               -2,028     13,762     24,744       -301    426,302     26,825
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

