Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to May 18, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 16,431 contracts to 365,516 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 347,829 -12,399 -527,729 -10,779 -51,946 34,095 ICE WTI crude 17,687 -4,032 -120,024 13,934 79,537 -4,340 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 365,516 -16,431 -647,753 3,155 27,591 29,755 RBOB 67,923 483 35,924 -214 -105,945 -58 Heating oil 24,454 2,145 75,231 486 -121,984 -15,999 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 172,964 -8,399 58,882 -2,518 3,021,413 -137,277 ICE WTI crude 22,602 -4,251 198 -1,310 657,849 -61,132 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 195,566 -12,650 59,080 -3,828 3,679,262 -198,409 RBOB -10,105 525 12,203 -736 416,773 17,960 Heating oil -2,580 13,809 24,879 -442 433,227 27,043 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 314,834 -16,186 -453,133 -13,521 -79,396 37,843 ICE WTI crude 17,449 -3,399 -117,370 7,875 79,021 -4,319 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 332,283 -19,585 -570,503 -5,646 -375 33,524 RBOB 66,746 415 36,207 -186 -105,426 7 Heating oil 24,454 2,145 74,146 377 -121,316 -15,983 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 161,113 -4,428 56,582 -3,708 2,458,804 14,338 ICE WTI crude 20,845 425 55 -582 532,670 -13,673 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 181,958 -4,003 56,637 -4,290 2,991,474 665 RBOB -9,353 497 11,826 -733 409,017 17,752 Heating oil -2,028 13,762 24,744 -301 426,302 26,825 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

