Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to May 11, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 19,321 contracts to 381,947 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 360,228 -24,208 -516,950 5,102 -86,041 -5,349 ICE WTI crude 21,719 4,887 -133,957 879 83,877 10,738 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 381,947 -19,321 -650,907 5,981 -2,164 5,389 RBOB 67,440 -1,890 36,138 1,418 -105,887 -717 Heating oil 22,309 2,794 74,745 -2,920 -105,985 473 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 181,362 20,098 61,400 4,357 3,158,691 31,878 ICE WTI crude 26,853 -15,118 1,508 -1,387 718,981 14,625 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 208,215 4,980 62,908 2,970 3,877,672 46,503 RBOB -10,631 -1,636 12,939 2,823 398,813 20,193 Heating oil -16,389 -50 25,321 -297 406,183 3,931 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 331,020 -24,296 -439,612 5,919 -117,239 -6,300 ICE WTI crude 20,848 5,370 -125,245 1,223 83,340 10,172 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 351,868 -18,926 -564,857 7,142 -33,899 3,872 RBOB 66,331 -1,802 36,393 1,330 -105,433 -572 Heating oil 22,309 2,794 73,769 -3,017 -105,333 511 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 165,541 20,844 60,290 3,833 2,444,466 24,825 ICE WTI crude 20,420 -15,329 637 -1,436 546,343 12,838 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 185,961 5,515 60,927 2,397 2,990,809 37,663 RBOB -9,850 -1,712 12,559 2,756 391,265 19,773 Heating oil -15,790 14 25,045 -302 399,477 3,545 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

