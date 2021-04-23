US Markets

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to April 20, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. 

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 4,778 contracts to 372,169 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              364,466     -4,455   -533,971     -5,541    -59,085     -1,249
ICE WTI crude              7,703       -323   -130,001      6,615     81,781     -4,241
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    372,169     -4,778   -663,972      1,074     22,696     -5,490

RBOB                      60,973      5,016     32,129     -1,383    -91,428     -5,204
Heating oil               16,959         65     73,724     -1,883   -105,085        232

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              178,753     13,889     49,837     -2,644  2,975,633     33,312
ICE WTI crude             38,577     -3,757      1,939      1,706    669,361      7,452
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    217,330     10,132     51,776       -938  3,644,994     40,764

RBOB                     -12,824      1,144     11,150        426    394,975     13,130
Heating oil               -6,809     -1,679     21,212      3,266    405,933     -7,404
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              337,741     -5,850   -463,228     -4,363    -85,646        177
ICE WTI crude              6,384       -356   -121,762      5,243     82,097     -3,873
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    344,125     -6,206   -584,990        880     -3,549     -3,696
RBOB                      60,003      4,674     32,409     -1,043    -91,264     -5,399
Heating oil               16,959         65     72,610     -1,943   -104,522        258

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              162,242     13,155     48,891     -3,119  2,346,793     44,962
ICE WTI crude             31,845     -2,668      1,436      1,654    515,985      5,245
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    194,087     10,487     50,327     -1,465  2,862,778     50,207
RBOB                     -11,982      1,313     10,834        455    388,716     12,288
Heating oil               -5,802     -1,610     20,755      3,230    399,621     -7,721
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

