Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to April 20, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 4,778 contracts to 372,169 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 364,466 -4,455 -533,971 -5,541 -59,085 -1,249 ICE WTI crude 7,703 -323 -130,001 6,615 81,781 -4,241 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 372,169 -4,778 -663,972 1,074 22,696 -5,490 RBOB 60,973 5,016 32,129 -1,383 -91,428 -5,204 Heating oil 16,959 65 73,724 -1,883 -105,085 232 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 178,753 13,889 49,837 -2,644 2,975,633 33,312 ICE WTI crude 38,577 -3,757 1,939 1,706 669,361 7,452 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 217,330 10,132 51,776 -938 3,644,994 40,764 RBOB -12,824 1,144 11,150 426 394,975 13,130 Heating oil -6,809 -1,679 21,212 3,266 405,933 -7,404 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 337,741 -5,850 -463,228 -4,363 -85,646 177 ICE WTI crude 6,384 -356 -121,762 5,243 82,097 -3,873 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 344,125 -6,206 -584,990 880 -3,549 -3,696 RBOB 60,003 4,674 32,409 -1,043 -91,264 -5,399 Heating oil 16,959 65 72,610 -1,943 -104,522 258 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 162,242 13,155 48,891 -3,119 2,346,793 44,962 ICE WTI crude 31,845 -2,668 1,436 1,654 515,985 5,245 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 194,087 10,487 50,327 -1,465 2,862,778 50,207 RBOB -11,982 1,313 10,834 455 388,716 12,288 Heating oil -5,802 -1,610 20,755 3,230 399,621 -7,721 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.