Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to November 15, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 19,003 contracts to 186,285 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 191,833 -21,978 -355,487 3,804 17,290 -5,268 ICE WTI crude -5,548 2,975 -43,727 7,772 7,741 5,488 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 186,285 -19,003 -399,214 11,576 25,031 220 RBOB 56,610 -4,010 31,806 1,533 -87,321 2,444 Heating oil 27,948 -1,816 51,185 1,441 -98,308 2,812 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 109,091 20,031 37,274 3,411 2,112,386 22,544 ICE WTI crude 42,734 -16,902 -1,200 667 548,558 -6,792 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 151,825 3,129 36,074 4,078 2,660,944 15,752 RBOB -7,939 3,677 6,845 -3,644 265,895 16,037 Heating oil -2,674 -632 21,848 -1,805 283,181 8,510 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 166,291 -19,365 -316,018 608 8,623 -6,678 ICE WTI crude -4,102 2,972 -26,683 6,489 -1,659 4,780 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 162,189 -16,393 -342,701 7,097 6,964 -1,898 RBOB 56,597 -3,992 31,840 1,481 -87,177 2,408 Heating oil 28,148 -1,788 51,864 1,423 -98,797 2,703 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 111,976 22,842 29,128 2,593 1,469,437 22,779 ICE WTI crude 33,489 -14,907 -1,045 666 398,748 -49 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 145,465 7,935 28,083 3,259 1,868,185 22,730 RBOB -8,094 3,742 6,834 -3,639 263,890 16,211 Heating oil -2,488 -510 21,273 -1,828 275,254 8,524 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

