Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

November 18, 2022 — 03:29 pm EST

    Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to November 15, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 19,003 contracts to 186,285 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              191,833    -21,978   -355,487      3,804     17,290     -5,268
ICE WTI crude             -5,548      2,975    -43,727      7,772      7,741      5,488
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    186,285    -19,003   -399,214     11,576     25,031        220

RBOB                      56,610     -4,010     31,806      1,533    -87,321      2,444
Heating oil               27,948     -1,816     51,185      1,441    -98,308      2,812

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              109,091     20,031     37,274      3,411  2,112,386     22,544
ICE WTI crude             42,734    -16,902     -1,200        667    548,558     -6,792
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    151,825      3,129     36,074      4,078  2,660,944     15,752

RBOB                      -7,939      3,677      6,845     -3,644    265,895     16,037
Heating oil               -2,674       -632     21,848     -1,805    283,181      8,510
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              166,291    -19,365   -316,018        608      8,623     -6,678
ICE WTI crude             -4,102      2,972    -26,683      6,489     -1,659      4,780
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    162,189    -16,393   -342,701      7,097      6,964     -1,898
RBOB                      56,597     -3,992     31,840      1,481    -87,177      2,408
Heating oil               28,148     -1,788     51,864      1,423    -98,797      2,703

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              111,976     22,842     29,128      2,593  1,469,437     22,779
ICE WTI crude             33,489    -14,907     -1,045        666    398,748        -49
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    145,465      7,935     28,083      3,259  1,868,185     22,730
RBOB                      -8,094      3,742      6,834     -3,639    263,890     16,211
Heating oil               -2,488       -510     21,273     -1,828    275,254      8,524
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

