Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DRONE BASE

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to December 7, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. 

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 3,112 contracts to 271,407 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              260,064      2,434   -502,042     17,733     47,414     10,265
ICE WTI crude             11,343     -5,546    -99,627       -730     62,718      2,561
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    271,407     -3,112   -601,669     17,003    110,132     12,826

RBOB                      57,431     -1,531     36,105      1,155    -89,999     -5,109
Heating oil               14,937        543     76,964      2,025    -99,430      2,984

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              154,464    -15,035     40,099    -15,396  2,587,085    -22,487
ICE WTI crude             24,708      6,707        857     -2,992    575,875     10,443
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    179,172     -8,328     40,956    -18,388  3,162,960    -12,044

RBOB                      -7,798      5,890      4,261       -405    295,962      7,682
Heating oil               -5,584     -2,670     13,112     -2,882    306,357        714
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              226,493     -7,213   -438,996     11,807     38,565     20,647
ICE WTI crude             13,233     -5,501    -83,503      1,533     54,018        909
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    239,726    -12,714   -522,499     13,340     92,583     21,556
RBOB                      57,431     -1,557     35,720      1,153    -89,813     -5,083
Heating oil               14,915        420     77,214      2,155    -98,565      3,328

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              140,739    -12,789     33,199    -12,452  1,972,536    -60,750
ICE WTI crude             14,802      5,871      1,450     -2,812    437,856     -3,766
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    155,541     -6,918     34,649    -15,264  2,410,392    -64,516
RBOB                      -7,548      5,826      4,210       -339    293,412      7,967
Heating oil               -6,318     -3,048     12,754     -2,855    298,997        697
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

