Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to December 7, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 3,112 contracts to 271,407 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 260,064 2,434 -502,042 17,733 47,414 10,265 ICE WTI crude 11,343 -5,546 -99,627 -730 62,718 2,561 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 271,407 -3,112 -601,669 17,003 110,132 12,826 RBOB 57,431 -1,531 36,105 1,155 -89,999 -5,109 Heating oil 14,937 543 76,964 2,025 -99,430 2,984 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 154,464 -15,035 40,099 -15,396 2,587,085 -22,487 ICE WTI crude 24,708 6,707 857 -2,992 575,875 10,443 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 179,172 -8,328 40,956 -18,388 3,162,960 -12,044 RBOB -7,798 5,890 4,261 -405 295,962 7,682 Heating oil -5,584 -2,670 13,112 -2,882 306,357 714 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 226,493 -7,213 -438,996 11,807 38,565 20,647 ICE WTI crude 13,233 -5,501 -83,503 1,533 54,018 909 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 239,726 -12,714 -522,499 13,340 92,583 21,556 RBOB 57,431 -1,557 35,720 1,153 -89,813 -5,083 Heating oil 14,915 420 77,214 2,155 -98,565 3,328 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 140,739 -12,789 33,199 -12,452 1,972,536 -60,750 ICE WTI crude 14,802 5,871 1,450 -2,812 437,856 -3,766 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 155,541 -6,918 34,649 -15,264 2,410,392 -64,516 RBOB -7,548 5,826 4,210 -339 293,412 7,967 Heating oil -6,318 -3,048 12,754 -2,855 298,997 697 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

