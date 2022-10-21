Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to October 18, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 29,389 contracts to 165,391 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 176,050 -32,616 -360,018 11,770 37,579 -973 ICE WTI crude -10,659 3,227 -63,554 -311 47,916 9,607 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 165,391 -29,389 -423,572 11,459 85,495 8,634 RBOB 50,098 -2,726 32,381 2,033 -77,454 1,829 Heating oil 28,451 4,487 53,694 -349 -98,036 -5,183 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 117,209 23,212 29,181 -1,394 2,052,363 -91,666 ICE WTI crude 28,274 -11,807 -1,977 -716 570,500 -11,116 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 145,483 11,405 27,204 -2,110 2,622,863 -102,782 RBOB -7,972 1,316 2,947 -2,452 256,039 -3,807 Heating oil -3,913 569 19,803 475 291,339 9,100 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 147,979 -29,510 -308,601 12,188 34,844 -2,319 ICE WTI crude -11,319 2,788 -44,060 3,365 41,847 10,178 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 136,660 -26,722 -352,661 15,553 76,691 7,859 RBOB 50,030 -2,755 32,500 2,066 -77,298 1,779 Heating oil 28,588 4,541 54,390 -375 -98,421 -5,208 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 103,566 21,835 22,212 -2,194 1,454,431 -45,067 ICE WTI crude 15,386 -15,523 -1,854 -808 432,399 12,422 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 118,952 6,312 20,358 -3,002 1,886,830 -32,645 RBOB -8,164 1,339 2,932 -2,429 253,889 -3,658 Heating oil -4,033 591 19,476 451 283,702 8,440 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

