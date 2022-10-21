US Markets

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to October 18, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. 

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 29,389 contracts to 165,391 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              176,050    -32,616   -360,018     11,770     37,579       -973
ICE WTI crude            -10,659      3,227    -63,554       -311     47,916      9,607
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    165,391    -29,389   -423,572     11,459     85,495      8,634

RBOB                      50,098     -2,726     32,381      2,033    -77,454      1,829
Heating oil               28,451      4,487     53,694       -349    -98,036     -5,183

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              117,209     23,212     29,181     -1,394  2,052,363    -91,666
ICE WTI crude             28,274    -11,807     -1,977       -716    570,500    -11,116
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    145,483     11,405     27,204     -2,110  2,622,863   -102,782

RBOB                      -7,972      1,316      2,947     -2,452    256,039     -3,807
Heating oil               -3,913        569     19,803        475    291,339      9,100
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              147,979    -29,510   -308,601     12,188     34,844     -2,319
ICE WTI crude            -11,319      2,788    -44,060      3,365     41,847     10,178
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    136,660    -26,722   -352,661     15,553     76,691      7,859
RBOB                      50,030     -2,755     32,500      2,066    -77,298      1,779
Heating oil               28,588      4,541     54,390       -375    -98,421     -5,208

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              103,566     21,835     22,212     -2,194  1,454,431    -45,067
ICE WTI crude             15,386    -15,523     -1,854       -808    432,399     12,422
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    118,952      6,312     20,358     -3,002  1,886,830    -32,645
RBOB                      -8,164      1,339      2,932     -2,429    253,889     -3,658
Heating oil               -4,033        591     19,476        451    283,702      8,440
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

