Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to September 6, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 3,274 contracts to 165,158 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              174,407      1,695   -385,326     14,721     88,523        903
ICE WTI crude             -9,249     -4,969    -67,326     -1,641     44,443     -3,990
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    165,158     -3,274   -452,652     13,080    132,966     -3,087

RBOB                      55,363     -2,940     34,501       -398    -84,647      3,346
Heating oil               22,305     -8,287     57,663      1,705    -93,856      6,097

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               89,363    -16,381     33,034       -938  2,075,184      2,039
ICE WTI crude             33,715     11,759     -1,584     -1,161    570,688     -1,818
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    123,078     -4,622     31,450     -2,099  2,645,872        221

RBOB                      -6,721      2,132      1,503     -2,139    246,901     -8,183
Heating oil               -4,658        796     18,546       -312    286,566     -2,913
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              145,210     -2,445   -330,225     14,826     89,808      1,005
ICE WTI crude             -7,887     -3,433    -53,841     -1,861     38,575     -3,670
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    137,323     -5,878   -384,066     12,965    128,383     -2,665
RBOB                      55,540     -2,878     34,505       -276    -85,243      2,976
Heating oil               22,461     -8,255     58,271      1,694    -94,360      5,978

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               69,268    -12,266     25,939     -1,120  1,480,320     10,113
ICE WTI crude             24,499     10,197     -1,346     -1,233    422,409      1,139
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     93,767     -2,069     24,593     -2,353  1,902,729     11,252
RBOB                      -6,374      2,342      1,572     -2,164    244,409     -8,806
Heating oil               -4,601        919     18,229       -336    280,210     -3,217
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

