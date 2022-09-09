Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to September 6, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 3,274 contracts to 165,158 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 174,407 1,695 -385,326 14,721 88,523 903 ICE WTI crude -9,249 -4,969 -67,326 -1,641 44,443 -3,990 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 165,158 -3,274 -452,652 13,080 132,966 -3,087 RBOB 55,363 -2,940 34,501 -398 -84,647 3,346 Heating oil 22,305 -8,287 57,663 1,705 -93,856 6,097 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 89,363 -16,381 33,034 -938 2,075,184 2,039 ICE WTI crude 33,715 11,759 -1,584 -1,161 570,688 -1,818 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 123,078 -4,622 31,450 -2,099 2,645,872 221 RBOB -6,721 2,132 1,503 -2,139 246,901 -8,183 Heating oil -4,658 796 18,546 -312 286,566 -2,913 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 145,210 -2,445 -330,225 14,826 89,808 1,005 ICE WTI crude -7,887 -3,433 -53,841 -1,861 38,575 -3,670 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 137,323 -5,878 -384,066 12,965 128,383 -2,665 RBOB 55,540 -2,878 34,505 -276 -85,243 2,976 Heating oil 22,461 -8,255 58,271 1,694 -94,360 5,978 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 69,268 -12,266 25,939 -1,120 1,480,320 10,113 ICE WTI crude 24,499 10,197 -1,346 -1,233 422,409 1,139 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 93,767 -2,069 24,593 -2,353 1,902,729 11,252 RBOB -6,374 2,342 1,572 -2,164 244,409 -8,806 Heating oil -4,601 919 18,229 -336 280,210 -3,217 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

