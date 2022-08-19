US Markets

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to August 16, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. 

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 18,389 contracts to 154,824 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              153,403    -13,380   -402,169      4,004     95,562     -7,075
ICE WTI crude              1,421     -5,009    -74,598      4,583     62,641      9,065
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    154,824    -18,389   -476,767      8,587    158,203      1,990

RBOB                      60,551      7,903     35,993      2,070    -88,556     -4,422
Heating oil               28,395        244     59,324       -222    -99,301     -3,470

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              121,590     18,890     31,615     -2,441  2,218,792     -6,623
ICE WTI crude             11,363     -7,728       -827       -912    609,343     -2,161
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    132,953     11,162     30,788     -3,353  2,828,135     -8,784

RBOB                     -12,819     -5,691      4,832        141    261,032      9,387
Heating oil               -3,679        349     15,261      3,098    303,218     13,398
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              135,318    -14,599   -336,868      7,074     97,577     -8,292
ICE WTI crude              4,674     -5,243    -61,935      3,837     53,797      8,883
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    139,992    -19,842   -398,803     10,911    151,374        591
RBOB                      60,541      7,851     35,917      2,077    -88,547     -4,453
Heating oil               28,539        210     59,806       -287    -99,828     -3,263

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               79,622     18,888     24,351     -3,071  1,557,349    -12,782
ICE WTI crude              4,166     -6,553       -702       -924    439,656     -1,409
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     83,788     12,335     23,649     -3,995  1,997,005    -14,191
RBOB                     -12,872     -5,688      4,961        213    259,784      9,385
Heating oil               -3,613        252     15,096      3,088    296,987     13,238
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or 
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

