Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to August 16, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 18,389 contracts to 154,824 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 153,403 -13,380 -402,169 4,004 95,562 -7,075 ICE WTI crude 1,421 -5,009 -74,598 4,583 62,641 9,065 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 154,824 -18,389 -476,767 8,587 158,203 1,990 RBOB 60,551 7,903 35,993 2,070 -88,556 -4,422 Heating oil 28,395 244 59,324 -222 -99,301 -3,470 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 121,590 18,890 31,615 -2,441 2,218,792 -6,623 ICE WTI crude 11,363 -7,728 -827 -912 609,343 -2,161 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 132,953 11,162 30,788 -3,353 2,828,135 -8,784 RBOB -12,819 -5,691 4,832 141 261,032 9,387 Heating oil -3,679 349 15,261 3,098 303,218 13,398 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 135,318 -14,599 -336,868 7,074 97,577 -8,292 ICE WTI crude 4,674 -5,243 -61,935 3,837 53,797 8,883 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 139,992 -19,842 -398,803 10,911 151,374 591 RBOB 60,541 7,851 35,917 2,077 -88,547 -4,453 Heating oil 28,539 210 59,806 -287 -99,828 -3,263 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 79,622 18,888 24,351 -3,071 1,557,349 -12,782 ICE WTI crude 4,166 -6,553 -702 -924 439,656 -1,409 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 83,788 12,335 23,649 -3,995 1,997,005 -14,191 RBOB -12,872 -5,688 4,961 213 259,784 9,385 Heating oil -3,613 252 15,096 3,088 296,987 13,238 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.