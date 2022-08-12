Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

US Markets

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to August 9, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 17,419 contracts to 173,211 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              166,782    -25,654   -406,174     11,910    102,637     19,191
ICE WTI crude              6,429      8,235    -79,180       -987     53,576    -18,547
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    173,211    -17,419   -485,354     10,923    156,213        644

RBOB                      52,648     -3,050     33,922        788    -84,134      6,301
Heating oil               28,151      2,132     59,546        253    -95,831     -1,209

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              102,700    -14,044     34,055      8,596  2,225,415    -37,913
ICE WTI crude             19,091     11,843         85       -545    611,504    -13,084
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    121,791     -2,201     34,140      8,051  2,836,919    -50,997

RBOB                      -7,128     -2,299      4,690     -1,739    251,645     -3,142
Heating oil               -4,028        132     12,162     -1,308    289,820      7,892
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              149,917    -28,626   -343,942     13,797    105,869     20,996
ICE WTI crude              9,917      7,700    -65,772     -1,448     44,914    -19,348
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    159,834    -20,926   -409,714     12,349    150,783      1,648
RBOB                      52,690     -3,086     33,840        808    -84,094      6,233
Heating oil               28,329      2,261     60,093        274    -96,565     -1,357

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               60,734    -14,475     27,422      8,308  1,570,131    -36,779
ICE WTI crude             10,719     13,665        222       -569    441,065     -8,130
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     71,453       -810     27,644      7,739  2,011,196    -44,909
RBOB                      -7,184     -2,226      4,748     -1,729    250,399     -3,121
Heating oil               -3,865        135     12,008     -1,313    283,749      7,229
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)



Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

