Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to August 9, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 17,419 contracts to 173,211 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 166,782 -25,654 -406,174 11,910 102,637 19,191 ICE WTI crude 6,429 8,235 -79,180 -987 53,576 -18,547 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 173,211 -17,419 -485,354 10,923 156,213 644 RBOB 52,648 -3,050 33,922 788 -84,134 6,301 Heating oil 28,151 2,132 59,546 253 -95,831 -1,209 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 102,700 -14,044 34,055 8,596 2,225,415 -37,913 ICE WTI crude 19,091 11,843 85 -545 611,504 -13,084 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 121,791 -2,201 34,140 8,051 2,836,919 -50,997 RBOB -7,128 -2,299 4,690 -1,739 251,645 -3,142 Heating oil -4,028 132 12,162 -1,308 289,820 7,892 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 149,917 -28,626 -343,942 13,797 105,869 20,996 ICE WTI crude 9,917 7,700 -65,772 -1,448 44,914 -19,348 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 159,834 -20,926 -409,714 12,349 150,783 1,648 RBOB 52,690 -3,086 33,840 808 -84,094 6,233 Heating oil 28,329 2,261 60,093 274 -96,565 -1,357 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 60,734 -14,475 27,422 8,308 1,570,131 -36,779 ICE WTI crude 10,719 13,665 222 -569 441,065 -8,130 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 71,453 -810 27,644 7,739 2,011,196 -44,909 RBOB -7,184 -2,226 4,748 -1,729 250,399 -3,121 Heating oil -3,865 135 12,008 -1,313 283,749 7,229 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

