Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to August 2, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. 

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 18,867 contracts to 190,628 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              192,435    -22,661   -418,083        657     83,445      7,522
ICE WTI crude             -1,807      3,794    -78,194        -55     72,123        105
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    190,628    -18,867   -496,277        602    155,568      7,627

RBOB                      55,699      5,997     33,134     -1,711    -90,434     -5,310
Heating oil               26,018      3,380     59,293        410    -94,622     -2,209

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              116,743     23,654     25,460     -9,172  2,263,328     17,745
ICE WTI crude              7,248     -2,113        629     -1,731    624,587        106
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    123,991     21,541     26,089    -10,903  2,887,915     17,851

RBOB                      -4,829       -552      6,430      1,577    254,788     -1,960
Heating oil               -4,160       -129     13,470     -1,452    281,928      7,541
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              178,543    -21,633   -357,739      1,399     84,873      9,224
ICE WTI crude              2,217      3,236    -64,324        306     64,262       -183
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    180,760    -18,397   -422,063      1,705    149,135      9,041
RBOB                      55,776      5,959     33,032     -1,701    -90,327     -5,275
Heating oil               26,068      3,386     59,819        465    -95,208     -2,323

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               75,209     16,125     19,114     -5,115  1,606,910      9,459
ICE WTI crude             -2,946     -1,629        791     -1,730    449,195     -3,178
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     72,263     14,496     19,905     -6,845  2,056,105      6,281
RBOB                      -4,958       -545      6,477      1,562    253,520     -1,986
Heating oil               -4,000         -2     13,321     -1,526    276,520      7,393
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

