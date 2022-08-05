Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to August 2, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 18,867 contracts to 190,628 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 192,435 -22,661 -418,083 657 83,445 7,522 ICE WTI crude -1,807 3,794 -78,194 -55 72,123 105 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 190,628 -18,867 -496,277 602 155,568 7,627 RBOB 55,699 5,997 33,134 -1,711 -90,434 -5,310 Heating oil 26,018 3,380 59,293 410 -94,622 -2,209 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 116,743 23,654 25,460 -9,172 2,263,328 17,745 ICE WTI crude 7,248 -2,113 629 -1,731 624,587 106 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 123,991 21,541 26,089 -10,903 2,887,915 17,851 RBOB -4,829 -552 6,430 1,577 254,788 -1,960 Heating oil -4,160 -129 13,470 -1,452 281,928 7,541 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 178,543 -21,633 -357,739 1,399 84,873 9,224 ICE WTI crude 2,217 3,236 -64,324 306 64,262 -183 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 180,760 -18,397 -422,063 1,705 149,135 9,041 RBOB 55,776 5,959 33,032 -1,701 -90,327 -5,275 Heating oil 26,068 3,386 59,819 465 -95,208 -2,323 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 75,209 16,125 19,114 -5,115 1,606,910 9,459 ICE WTI crude -2,946 -1,629 791 -1,730 449,195 -3,178 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 72,263 14,496 19,905 -6,845 2,056,105 6,281 RBOB -4,958 -545 6,477 1,562 253,520 -1,986 Heating oil -4,000 -2 13,321 -1,526 276,520 7,393 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

