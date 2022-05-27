Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to May 24, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 7,836 contracts to 278,505 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 276,018 -8,814 -489,232 -4,061 56,926 -4,714 ICE WTI crude 2,487 978 -76,649 12,607 60,558 479 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 278,505 -7,836 -565,881 8,546 117,484 -4,235 RBOB 56,264 -4,294 37,590 783 -81,291 2,266 Heating oil 15,192 -2,391 62,108 1,484 -73,682 3,587 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 110,671 16,308 45,618 1,280 2,417,472 -14,792 ICE WTI crude 11,524 -14,439 2,080 375 663,386 -23,408 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 122,195 1,869 47,698 1,655 3,080,858 -38,200 RBOB -23,785 3,043 11,221 -1,799 312,911 3,641 Heating oil -21,140 -344 17,522 -2,336 259,094 -1,538 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 257,659 -6,189 -430,619 -6,367 55,992 -4,391 ICE WTI crude 7,533 1,562 -63,000 13,537 52,296 241 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 265,192 -4,627 -493,619 7,170 108,288 -4,150 RBOB 56,263 -4,416 37,883 784 -81,482 2,387 Heating oil 15,359 -2,461 63,018 1,638 -74,231 3,560 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 77,102 15,313 39,866 1,634 1,711,863 -18,802 ICE WTI crude 923 -15,731 2,248 391 466,601 -25,118 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 78,025 -418 42,114 2,025 2,178,464 -43,920 RBOB -23,838 3,043 11,174 -1,798 310,478 2,817 Heating oil -21,557 -368 17,411 -2,369 251,687 -2,108 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

