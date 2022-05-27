US Markets

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIZ HAMPTON

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to May 24, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

    Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to May 24, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 7,836 contracts to 278,505 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              276,018     -8,814   -489,232     -4,061     56,926     -4,714
ICE WTI crude              2,487        978    -76,649     12,607     60,558        479
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    278,505     -7,836   -565,881      8,546    117,484     -4,235

RBOB                      56,264     -4,294     37,590        783    -81,291      2,266
Heating oil               15,192     -2,391     62,108      1,484    -73,682      3,587

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              110,671     16,308     45,618      1,280  2,417,472    -14,792
ICE WTI crude             11,524    -14,439      2,080        375    663,386    -23,408
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    122,195      1,869     47,698      1,655  3,080,858    -38,200

RBOB                     -23,785      3,043     11,221     -1,799    312,911      3,641
Heating oil              -21,140       -344     17,522     -2,336    259,094     -1,538
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              257,659     -6,189   -430,619     -6,367     55,992     -4,391
ICE WTI crude              7,533      1,562    -63,000     13,537     52,296        241
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    265,192     -4,627   -493,619      7,170    108,288     -4,150
RBOB                      56,263     -4,416     37,883        784    -81,482      2,387
Heating oil               15,359     -2,461     63,018      1,638    -74,231      3,560

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               77,102     15,313     39,866      1,634  1,711,863    -18,802
ICE WTI crude                923    -15,731      2,248        391    466,601    -25,118
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     78,025       -418     42,114      2,025  2,178,464    -43,920
RBOB                     -23,838      3,043     11,174     -1,798    310,478      2,817
Heating oil              -21,557       -368     17,411     -2,369    251,687     -2,108
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular