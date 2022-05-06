Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to May 3, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 165 contracts to 258,923 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 254,383 2,055 -499,845 9,584 74,499 -15,011 ICE WTI crude 4,540 -2,220 -85,044 315 70,285 2,740 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 258,923 -165 -584,889 9,899 144,784 -12,271 RBOB 60,984 3,576 34,944 -1,101 -83,912 359 Heating oil 13,178 405 55,987 1,004 -70,091 229 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 119,552 1,039 51,410 2,334 2,629,859 23,456 ICE WTI crude 9,566 -3,664 653 2,831 745,997 4,899 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 129,118 -2,625 52,063 5,165 3,375,856 28,355 RBOB -22,599 -4,380 10,583 1,547 310,578 6,710 Heating oil -21,208 -1,601 22,135 -36 238,917 5,220 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 224,526 3,575 -425,205 7,423 58,992 -15,315 ICE WTI crude 6,490 -2,272 -66,734 125 64,237 2,508 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 231,016 1,303 -491,939 7,548 123,229 -12,807 RBOB 60,992 3,564 35,238 -1,013 -84,229 235 Heating oil 13,361 335 56,639 1,144 -70,659 191 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 97,175 2,063 44,512 2,254 1,751,564 17,978 ICE WTI crude -4,990 -3,036 997 2,675 500,256 2,907 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 92,185 -973 45,509 4,929 2,251,820 20,885 RBOB -22,611 -4,424 10,610 1,638 309,304 6,450 Heating oil -21,525 -1,683 22,184 13 232,939 4,789 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

