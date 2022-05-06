US Markets

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to May 3, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 165 contracts to 258,923 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              254,383      2,055   -499,845      9,584     74,499    -15,011
ICE WTI crude              4,540     -2,220    -85,044        315     70,285      2,740
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    258,923       -165   -584,889      9,899    144,784    -12,271

RBOB                      60,984      3,576     34,944     -1,101    -83,912        359
Heating oil               13,178        405     55,987      1,004    -70,091        229

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              119,552      1,039     51,410      2,334  2,629,859     23,456
ICE WTI crude              9,566     -3,664        653      2,831    745,997      4,899
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    129,118     -2,625     52,063      5,165  3,375,856     28,355

RBOB                     -22,599     -4,380     10,583      1,547    310,578      6,710
Heating oil              -21,208     -1,601     22,135        -36    238,917      5,220
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              224,526      3,575   -425,205      7,423     58,992    -15,315
ICE WTI crude              6,490     -2,272    -66,734        125     64,237      2,508
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    231,016      1,303   -491,939      7,548    123,229    -12,807
RBOB                      60,992      3,564     35,238     -1,013    -84,229        235
Heating oil               13,361        335     56,639      1,144    -70,659        191

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               97,175      2,063     44,512      2,254  1,751,564     17,978
ICE WTI crude             -4,990     -3,036        997      2,675    500,256      2,907
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     92,185       -973     45,509      4,929  2,251,820     20,885
RBOB                     -22,611     -4,424     10,610      1,638    309,304      6,450
Heating oil              -21,525     -1,683     22,184         13    232,939      4,789
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

