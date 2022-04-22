US Markets

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Richard Carson

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to April 19, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 15,963 contracts to 246,481 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              240,324    -14,545   -522,819        918    108,540      8,092
ICE WTI crude              6,157     -1,418    -89,091        -72     63,274     11,454
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    246,481    -15,963   -611,910        846    171,814     19,546

RBOB                      59,762      2,838     34,723       -902    -85,628        131
Heating oil               11,502        606     55,042     -2,438    -66,178      2,176

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              123,982      8,699     49,973     -3,163  2,600,558   -104,388
ICE WTI crude             21,723     -8,894     -2,064     -1,069    735,292     -8,937
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    145,705       -195     47,909     -4,232  3,335,850   -113,325

RBOB                     -17,225     -1,672      8,367       -396    301,169      5,327
Heating oil              -20,590     -1,579     20,223      1,235    240,453      5,358
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              206,784       -533   -445,295     -6,398     94,043      5,749
ICE WTI crude              8,840        591    -73,253         37     57,444     11,264
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    215,624         58   -518,548     -6,361    151,487     17,013
RBOB                      59,873      2,861     34,882       -937    -85,800        167
Heating oil               11,755        885     55,616     -2,429    -66,679      2,259

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              100,913      3,452     43,555     -2,270  1,740,300    -43,425
ICE WTI crude              8,779    -11,025     -1,810       -867    499,090     -2,422
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    109,692     -7,573     41,745     -3,137  2,239,390    -45,847
RBOB                     -17,288     -1,702      8,333       -389    299,544      5,187
Heating oil              -20,783     -1,897     20,091      1,182    234,426      4,993
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

