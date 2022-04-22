Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to April 19, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 15,963 contracts to 246,481 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 240,324 -14,545 -522,819 918 108,540 8,092 ICE WTI crude 6,157 -1,418 -89,091 -72 63,274 11,454 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 246,481 -15,963 -611,910 846 171,814 19,546 RBOB 59,762 2,838 34,723 -902 -85,628 131 Heating oil 11,502 606 55,042 -2,438 -66,178 2,176 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 123,982 8,699 49,973 -3,163 2,600,558 -104,388 ICE WTI crude 21,723 -8,894 -2,064 -1,069 735,292 -8,937 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 145,705 -195 47,909 -4,232 3,335,850 -113,325 RBOB -17,225 -1,672 8,367 -396 301,169 5,327 Heating oil -20,590 -1,579 20,223 1,235 240,453 5,358 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 206,784 -533 -445,295 -6,398 94,043 5,749 ICE WTI crude 8,840 591 -73,253 37 57,444 11,264 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 215,624 58 -518,548 -6,361 151,487 17,013 RBOB 59,873 2,861 34,882 -937 -85,800 167 Heating oil 11,755 885 55,616 -2,429 -66,679 2,259 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 100,913 3,452 43,555 -2,270 1,740,300 -43,425 ICE WTI crude 8,779 -11,025 -1,810 -867 499,090 -2,422 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 109,692 -7,573 41,745 -3,137 2,239,390 -45,847 RBOB -17,288 -1,702 8,333 -389 299,544 5,187 Heating oil -20,783 -1,897 20,091 1,182 234,426 4,993 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

