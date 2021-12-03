Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to November 30, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 43,210 contracts to 274,520 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 257,631 -45,172 -519,774 12,125 37,150 10,256 ICE WTI crude 16,889 1,962 -98,897 -1,416 60,157 3,400 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 274,520 -43,210 -618,671 10,709 97,307 13,656 RBOB 58,962 -12,749 34,950 3,764 -84,891 6,305 Heating oil 14,394 -7,796 74,940 2,305 -102,414 2,355 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 169,500 20,191 55,495 2,600 2,609,572 23,635 ICE WTI crude 18,001 -4,645 3,849 699 565,432 -15,461 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 187,501 15,546 59,344 3,299 3,175,004 8,174 RBOB -13,688 3,349 4,666 -670 288,280 -50,626 Heating oil -2,914 3,202 15,994 -66 305,643 -43,917 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 233,706 -34,634 -450,803 16,127 17,918 5,953 ICE WTI crude 18,734 -318 -85,036 -347 53,109 4,955 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 252,440 -34,952 -535,839 15,780 71,027 10,908 RBOB 58,988 -12,814 34,567 4,962 -84,730 6,251 Heating oil 14,495 -7,754 75,059 2,125 -101,893 2,038 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 153,528 14,211 45,651 -1,657 2,033,286 4,713 ICE WTI crude 8,931 -4,634 4,262 344 441,622 -4,195 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 162,459 9,577 49,913 -1,313 2,474,908 518 RBOB -13,374 2,434 4,549 -833 285,445 -48,561 Heating oil -3,270 3,348 15,609 243 298,300 -39,734 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

