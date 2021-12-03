US Markets

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DRONE BASE

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to November 30, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 43,210 contracts to 274,520 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              257,631    -45,172   -519,774     12,125     37,150     10,256
ICE WTI crude             16,889      1,962    -98,897     -1,416     60,157      3,400
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    274,520    -43,210   -618,671     10,709     97,307     13,656

RBOB                      58,962    -12,749     34,950      3,764    -84,891      6,305
Heating oil               14,394     -7,796     74,940      2,305   -102,414      2,355

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              169,500     20,191     55,495      2,600  2,609,572     23,635
ICE WTI crude             18,001     -4,645      3,849        699    565,432    -15,461
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    187,501     15,546     59,344      3,299  3,175,004      8,174

RBOB                     -13,688      3,349      4,666       -670    288,280    -50,626
Heating oil               -2,914      3,202     15,994        -66    305,643    -43,917
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              233,706    -34,634   -450,803     16,127     17,918      5,953
ICE WTI crude             18,734       -318    -85,036       -347     53,109      4,955
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    252,440    -34,952   -535,839     15,780     71,027     10,908
RBOB                      58,988    -12,814     34,567      4,962    -84,730      6,251
Heating oil               14,495     -7,754     75,059      2,125   -101,893      2,038

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              153,528     14,211     45,651     -1,657  2,033,286      4,713
ICE WTI crude              8,931     -4,634      4,262        344    441,622     -4,195
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    162,459      9,577     49,913     -1,313  2,474,908        518
RBOB                     -13,374      2,434      4,549       -833    285,445    -48,561
Heating oil               -3,270      3,348     15,609        243    298,300    -39,734
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

