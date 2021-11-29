Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to November 23, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 2,551 contracts to 317,730 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 302,802 -4,258 -531,900 19,988 26,894 -3,437 ICE WTI crude 14,928 1,707 -97,482 3,372 56,757 -5,444 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 317,730 -2,551 -629,382 23,360 83,651 -8,881 RBOB 71,712 911 31,186 2,363 -91,195 -1,572 Heating oil 22,190 -5,155 72,636 -437 -104,769 6,899 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 149,310 -4,906 52,895 -7,388 2,585,937 8,014 ICE WTI crude 22,647 -617 3,150 983 580,893 -33,636 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 171,957 -5,523 56,045 -6,405 3,166,830 -25,622 RBOB -17,037 772 5,336 -2,474 338,906 -2,290 Heating oil -6,116 3,292 16,060 -4,599 349,559 -42,945 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 268,340 -3,407 -466,930 18,007 11,965 -2,648 ICE WTI crude 19,052 945 -84,689 2,945 48,154 -5,546 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 287,392 -2,462 -551,619 20,952 60,119 -8,194 RBOB 71,802 1,001 29,605 2,328 -90,981 -1,590 Heating oil 22,249 -4,881 72,934 -721 -103,931 6,734 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 139,317 -4,721 47,308 -7,231 2,028,573 -29,060 ICE WTI crude 13,565 406 3,918 1,250 445,817 -46,021 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 152,882 -4,315 51,226 -5,981 2,474,390 -75,081 RBOB -15,808 779 5,382 -2,518 334,006 -2,535 Heating oil -6,618 3,483 15,366 -4,615 338,034 -42,853 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.