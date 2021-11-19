US Markets

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DRONE BASE

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to November 16, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 33,527 contracts to 320,280 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              307,059    -35,626   -551,887     14,431     30,330      6,794
ICE WTI crude             13,221      2,099   -100,853     -6,836     62,201      2,760
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    320,280    -33,527   -652,740      7,595     92,531      9,554

RBOB                      70,801      8,918     28,822     -1,659    -89,623     -6,458
Heating oil               27,345     -2,305     73,072        615   -111,668      5,523

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              154,215     -1,389     60,283     15,790  2,577,923   -380,315
ICE WTI crude             23,263      2,688      2,167       -711    614,528   -113,213
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    177,478      1,299     62,450     15,079  3,192,451   -493,528

RBOB                     -17,810        162      7,810       -964    341,196     29,080
Heating oil               -9,408     -1,083     20,659     -2,750    392,505    -41,051
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              271,747    -24,486   -484,937    -16,818     14,613      8,458
ICE WTI crude             18,107      5,313    -87,634      1,038     53,700     -3,684
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    289,854    -19,173   -572,571    -15,780     68,313      4,774
RBOB                      70,801      8,918     27,277     -1,690    -89,391     -6,528
Heating oil               27,130     -2,300     73,655        191   -110,665      5,720

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              144,038     18,959     54,539     13,887  2,057,633    -23,752
ICE WTI crude             13,159     -1,598      2,668     -1,069    491,838     -5,290
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    157,197     17,361     57,207     12,818  2,549,471    -29,042
RBOB                     -16,587        227      7,900       -927    336,541     29,131
Heating oil              -10,101       -693     19,981     -2,918    380,887    -40,412
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

