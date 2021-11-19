Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to November 16, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 33,527 contracts to 320,280 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 307,059 -35,626 -551,887 14,431 30,330 6,794 ICE WTI crude 13,221 2,099 -100,853 -6,836 62,201 2,760 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 320,280 -33,527 -652,740 7,595 92,531 9,554 RBOB 70,801 8,918 28,822 -1,659 -89,623 -6,458 Heating oil 27,345 -2,305 73,072 615 -111,668 5,523 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 154,215 -1,389 60,283 15,790 2,577,923 -380,315 ICE WTI crude 23,263 2,688 2,167 -711 614,528 -113,213 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 177,478 1,299 62,450 15,079 3,192,451 -493,528 RBOB -17,810 162 7,810 -964 341,196 29,080 Heating oil -9,408 -1,083 20,659 -2,750 392,505 -41,051 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 271,747 -24,486 -484,937 -16,818 14,613 8,458 ICE WTI crude 18,107 5,313 -87,634 1,038 53,700 -3,684 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 289,854 -19,173 -572,571 -15,780 68,313 4,774 RBOB 70,801 8,918 27,277 -1,690 -89,391 -6,528 Heating oil 27,130 -2,300 73,655 191 -110,665 5,720 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 144,038 18,959 54,539 13,887 2,057,633 -23,752 ICE WTI crude 13,159 -1,598 2,668 -1,069 491,838 -5,290 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 157,197 17,361 57,207 12,818 2,549,471 -29,042 RBOB -16,587 227 7,900 -927 336,541 29,131 Heating oil -10,101 -693 19,981 -2,918 380,887 -40,412 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.