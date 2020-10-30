Speculators cut short dollar bets to lowest since July

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced their net short dollar positions in the latest week to the lowest since late July, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar position fell to $25.93 billion in the week ended Oct. 27, compared with a net short of $27.05 billion the previous week. U.S. net shorts hit a more than nine-year high of $33.68 billion in late August.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, and Swiss franc, as well as the Canadian and Australian dollars.

In a broader measure of dollar positioning NETUSDALL= that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real, and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a short position of $26.46 billion, down from net shorts of $27.32 billion the week before.

The speculative community has been short the dollar since mid-March.

In the week through Oct. 27, the dollar index =USD rose modestly, having benefited from safe-haven buying on reports of rising COVID-19 infections globally and on market jitters ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.

Since Tuesday the index has risen 0.91% as concerns about rising infections and the election have intensified. France and Germany joined Italy and Spain this week in imposing strict lockdowns similar to those implemented this spring. U.S. coronavirus cases hit a record high on Thursday.

(Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sonya Hepinstall)

