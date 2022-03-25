Commodities

Speculators cut long position in arabica coffee, raise in cotton

Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Speculators reduced their net long position in arabica coffee futures on ICE U.S. in the week to March 22, while raising their bullish bets in cotton contracts, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.

Money managers and hedge funds cut 1,873 contracts in arabica coffee to a net long position of 18,662 lots in the period. They increased their net long position in cotton by 4,562 contracts to a total of 63,896 lots. Funds' position in raw sugar futures were little changed to a net long of 56,681 contracts.

