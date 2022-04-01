Speculators cut long position in arabica coffee, raise in cocoa

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced their net long position in arabica coffee futures on ICE U.S. in the week to March 29, while raising their bullish bets in cocoa contracts, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.

Money managers and hedge funds cut 2,928 contracts in arabica coffee to a net long position of 15,734 lots in the period. They increased their net long position in cocoa futures by 8,614 contracts to a total of 14,672 lots. Funds' position in raw sugar futures was little changed to a net long of 56,560 contracts.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

