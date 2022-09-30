US Markets

Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Sept. 27, regulatory data released on Friday showed. 

    Sept 30 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Sept. 27, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               159,556    -13,772    361,734     -9,613   -450,943     27,269
 Soybeans            31,887     -9,815    129,917     -3,221   -125,378     15,038
 Soyoil              20,109     -1,023    102,026     -2,618   -128,679      7,021
 CBOT wheat         -41,379      6,112    115,454       -451    -67,281     -3,930
 KCBT wheat           4,661      4,564     49,988     -1,401    -52,696     -2,418
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               237,854    -10,054    219,871     -6,050   -433,342     28,296
 Soybeans            94,831     -9,860     73,735         39   -116,394     13,053
 Soymeal             93,545     -8,623     85,627      1,582   -218,818     13,716
 Soyoil              58,417        107     88,180     -2,567   -147,047      8,744
 CBOT wheat         -14,397      1,306     61,493     -4,253    -56,548     -2,227
 KCBT wheat          23,905      4,847     24,268     -3,403    -43,921        222
 MGEX wheat           4,236      1,867        101     -1,195     -6,862       -563
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         13,744      8,020     85,862     -8,851   -107,331     -2,568

 Live cattle         62,075    -11,148     55,338     -2,737   -129,358     12,933
 Feeder cattle       -6,456     -4,039      3,121        -13      5,304      2,061
 Lean hogs           41,129    -23,534     44,979     -1,113    -76,992     19,137

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                45,963     -8,308    -70,346     -3,883  1,787,424    -30,104
 Soybeans           -15,744     -1,229    -36,427     -2,001    830,261     21,400
 Soymeal             14,205     -4,518     25,440     -2,157    422,486    -22,937
 Soyoil              -6,094     -2,903      6,544     -3,381    447,185     -7,391
 CBOT wheat          16,247      6,907     -6,794     -1,732    377,966     -9,854
 KCBT wheat          -2,299       -920     -1,954       -745    167,941     -4,315
 MGEX wheat           2,986        -22       -462        -88     57,413        -35
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         16,934      5,965     -9,210     -2,565    603,320    -14,204

 Live cattle         19,221     -1,214     -7,277      2,165    359,048     -8,856
 Feeder cattle       -1,674       -484       -295      2,475     60,278      6,471
 Lean hogs           -1,856      1,864     -7,260      3,648    276,650      9,737
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               224,362    -11,830    221,538    -10,413   -450,974     22,215
 Soybeans            96,763    -10,721     74,196     -1,595   -124,402      6,874
 Soymeal             93,546     -7,175     85,040        989   -223,411     12,494
 Soyoil              58,452        529     86,130     -2,646   -147,089      8,427
 CBOT wheat         -16,357      1,782     56,224     -4,071    -51,549     -1,236
 KCBT wheat          23,704      4,954     24,403     -3,463    -43,109         93
 MGEX wheat           4,236      1,867        -41     -1,208     -6,760       -511
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         11,583      8,603     80,586     -8,742   -101,418     -1,654

 Live cattle         60,288    -10,221     53,893     -3,186   -112,220      9,891
 Feeder cattle       -6,189     -3,712      3,265         95      2,819      1,455
 Lean hogs           39,104    -24,236     45,293     -1,052    -76,886     11,024

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                72,260      2,775    -67,186     -2,747  1,347,278     16,437
 Soybeans           -16,712      5,999    -29,845       -557    699,311     43,001
 Soymeal             21,529     -4,220     23,296     -2,088    380,991    -11,521
 Soyoil              -3,465     -2,953      5,972     -3,357    405,478      1,112
 CBOT wheat          19,092      4,982     -7,410     -1,457    290,771      5,204
 KCBT wheat          -2,554       -895     -2,444       -689    153,947       -957
 MGEX wheat           3,066       -123       -501        -25     54,988         73
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         19,604      3,964    -10,355     -2,171    499,706      4,320

 Live cattle            679        821     -2,640      2,695    285,381    -14,331
 Feeder cattle          889        226       -784      1,936     46,403      3,754
 Lean hogs              527     13,752     -8,038        512    205,376     -2,755
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular