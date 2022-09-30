Speculators cut corn net long position-CFTC

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Sept. 27, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 159,556 -13,772 361,734 -9,613 -450,943 27,269 Soybeans 31,887 -9,815 129,917 -3,221 -125,378 15,038 Soyoil 20,109 -1,023 102,026 -2,618 -128,679 7,021 CBOT wheat -41,379 6,112 115,454 -451 -67,281 -3,930 KCBT wheat 4,661 4,564 49,988 -1,401 -52,696 -2,418 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 237,854 -10,054 219,871 -6,050 -433,342 28,296 Soybeans 94,831 -9,860 73,735 39 -116,394 13,053 Soymeal 93,545 -8,623 85,627 1,582 -218,818 13,716 Soyoil 58,417 107 88,180 -2,567 -147,047 8,744 CBOT wheat -14,397 1,306 61,493 -4,253 -56,548 -2,227 KCBT wheat 23,905 4,847 24,268 -3,403 -43,921 222 MGEX wheat 4,236 1,867 101 -1,195 -6,862 -563 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 13,744 8,020 85,862 -8,851 -107,331 -2,568 Live cattle 62,075 -11,148 55,338 -2,737 -129,358 12,933 Feeder cattle -6,456 -4,039 3,121 -13 5,304 2,061 Lean hogs 41,129 -23,534 44,979 -1,113 -76,992 19,137 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 45,963 -8,308 -70,346 -3,883 1,787,424 -30,104 Soybeans -15,744 -1,229 -36,427 -2,001 830,261 21,400 Soymeal 14,205 -4,518 25,440 -2,157 422,486 -22,937 Soyoil -6,094 -2,903 6,544 -3,381 447,185 -7,391 CBOT wheat 16,247 6,907 -6,794 -1,732 377,966 -9,854 KCBT wheat -2,299 -920 -1,954 -745 167,941 -4,315 MGEX wheat 2,986 -22 -462 -88 57,413 -35 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 16,934 5,965 -9,210 -2,565 603,320 -14,204 Live cattle 19,221 -1,214 -7,277 2,165 359,048 -8,856 Feeder cattle -1,674 -484 -295 2,475 60,278 6,471 Lean hogs -1,856 1,864 -7,260 3,648 276,650 9,737 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 224,362 -11,830 221,538 -10,413 -450,974 22,215 Soybeans 96,763 -10,721 74,196 -1,595 -124,402 6,874 Soymeal 93,546 -7,175 85,040 989 -223,411 12,494 Soyoil 58,452 529 86,130 -2,646 -147,089 8,427 CBOT wheat -16,357 1,782 56,224 -4,071 -51,549 -1,236 KCBT wheat 23,704 4,954 24,403 -3,463 -43,109 93 MGEX wheat 4,236 1,867 -41 -1,208 -6,760 -511 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 11,583 8,603 80,586 -8,742 -101,418 -1,654 Live cattle 60,288 -10,221 53,893 -3,186 -112,220 9,891 Feeder cattle -6,189 -3,712 3,265 95 2,819 1,455 Lean hogs 39,104 -24,236 45,293 -1,052 -76,886 11,024 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 72,260 2,775 -67,186 -2,747 1,347,278 16,437 Soybeans -16,712 5,999 -29,845 -557 699,311 43,001 Soymeal 21,529 -4,220 23,296 -2,088 380,991 -11,521 Soyoil -3,465 -2,953 5,972 -3,357 405,478 1,112 CBOT wheat 19,092 4,982 -7,410 -1,457 290,771 5,204 KCBT wheat -2,554 -895 -2,444 -689 153,947 -957 MGEX wheat 3,066 -123 -501 -25 54,988 73 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 19,604 3,964 -10,355 -2,171 499,706 4,320 Live cattle 679 821 -2,640 2,695 285,381 -14,331 Feeder cattle 889 226 -784 1,936 46,403 3,754 Lean hogs 527 13,752 -8,038 512 205,376 -2,755 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

